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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tuborg launches You Don't Have To campaign targeting Gen Z

March 25, 2026 | 12:17
(0) user say
The beer brand introduced marketing messaging challenging social pressures facing younger consumers in drinking occasions.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new creative campaign stands behind those challenging societal norms, reflecting the spirit and DNA of the brand

Today marks the launch of Tuborg's new creative campaign which calls time on the hustle culture and social media perfectionism that's been weighing down Gen Z.

In a world that's constantly shouting about what you should be doing, from climbing the corporate ladder, hitting the gym at 5 AM, to curating the 'perfect' life, Tuborg is stepping in with a much-needed reality check.

The campaign is based on the insight1 that 40% of Gen Zs are feeling constantly anxious due to the pressure to be 'always on' or the rigid paths laid out by previous generations, and these expectations are becoming too much for them.

Tuborg's new 'You Don't Have To' platform directly supports the pursuit of authentic expression, encouraging people to abandon the toxic norms they experience and celebrate their own uniqueness. Rolling out globally, the fully integrated multimedia campaign - which spans TV, video on demand, out-of-home advertising and extensive digital and social media - engages consumers through thought-provoking and rebellious storytelling.

To bring the platform to life, Tuborg is collaborating with influential artists and celebrities globally. This includes partnering with Korean American artist Jay Park, for markets including China, Vietnam and Myanmar, who embodies the campaign's ethos of self-expression and challenging norms, illustrating that there's no single path to follow: authenticity is key. 

"Society loves to set unrealistic expectations and it's exhausting trying to fit ourselves into boxes that don't represent who we are. We're championing those bold enough to reject cultural norms and decide for themselves what they want to do and who they want to be" says Anna Katrine Drumm-Hakim, Global Director at Tuborg.

"Tuborg has always been about celebrating your own voice and authentic connections. With 'You Don't Have To,' we're championing those moments where people feel they can own their own rhythm, shed those external pressures and truly be themselves."

For the full lowdown, head to Tuborg.com or catch the vibes on social.

For further information, visit carlsberggroup.com

By PR Newswire

Tuborg

What the stars mean:

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Tuborg You Don't Have To

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