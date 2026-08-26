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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dimora Medical cuts wound dressing prices by 29 per cent

August 26, 2026 | 14:42
(0) user say
Medical supplier Dimora Medical reduced prices across its MegaSorb wound dressing product range by up to 29 per cent on 25 August 2026.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, today announced price reductions across its entire MegaSorb™ wound dressing lineup—with select SKUs discounted by up to 29% to make advanced wound management solutions more accessible to a broader range of households. The move reflects the company's ongoing commitment to helping patients and caregivers access professional-grade wound care products while managing the growing financial pressures associated with healthcare and long-term recovery.

Industry research indicates that wound management is increasingly shifting from hospitals and clinical settings to home-based care, driven by factors including shorter hospital stays, an aging population, and growing demand for effective treatment outside traditional healthcare facilities. At the same time, healthcare expenditures in the United States continue to rise, placing greater emphasis on solutions that balance clinical performance with affordability.

Through the new pricing initiative, Dimora Medical aims to make advanced wound management more accessible to patients and caregivers. Supported by continued business growth and operational efficiencies, the initiative allows more consumers to benefit from high-performance wound care solutions at a lower cost.

Beyond the purchase price, the overall cost of wound care is often influenced by product performance. Introduced earlier this year as Dimora Medical's proprietary silicone foam dressing technology platform, MegaSorb™ features a Dual-Action Absorption System built on a highly porous foam structure designed for rapid fluid absorption and retention. Capable of absorbing up to 15 times its own weight in fluid, MegaSorb™ dressings help manage moderate-to-heavily exuding wounds, reducing leakage risk and supporting a more stable wound environment. Their high absorbency may also help minimize dressing changes, contributing to more efficient use of wound care supplies over time.

The new pricing initiative for the MegaSorb™ dressings underscores Dimora Medical's commitment to improving access to professional-grade wound care. To support this effort, select sacral dressing products, including the 7"×7" and 6"×6" formats, will be offered at 15% off on Amazon from August 24 to September 6. By bringing together affordability, performance, and ease of use, the initiative supports families navigating recovery and ongoing care at home.

Moving forward, Dimora Medical will continue advancing product innovation and operational efficiencies to make home wound management simpler, more effective, and more accessible—upholding its core mission to make home care easy.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

By PR Newswire

Dimora Medical

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TagTag:
Dimora Medical MegaSorb wound dressing prices

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