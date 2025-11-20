Corporate

Dimora Medical supports workshop for HS patient care

November 20, 2025 | 15:38
Dimora Medical is backing the HS Connect Empower Workshop to promote science based care for hidradenitis suppurativa patients worldwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient-centered nonprofit organization HS Connect recently hosted the Empower HS: Knowledge and Advocacy Workshop, an educational event designed to help individuals living with Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) and their caregivers gain the knowledge and confidence to advocate for themselves. Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, supported the event through product donations, joining in the effort to enhance public understanding, improve patient self-management, and advance scientific wound care practices.

The workshop brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, and patient advocates to explore the latest developments in HS research and treatment. The event also underscored the role of education and empathy in combating stigma and improving the quality of life for those affected.

Dimora has long been dedicated to advancing chronic disease care, particularly for conditions like HS that require consistent wound management and emotional resilience. The company's products are designed to help patients safely and effectively manage wounds at home, minimizing infection risks and supporting healing.

Among its key offerings, the Dimora Skin and Wound Cleanser, an OTC first aid antiseptic, provides broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection through its PHMB-based formula. It effectively eliminates 99.99% of microorganisms within minutes, including MRSA, E. coli, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, while helping prevent biofilm formation. The cleanser is sting-free, odorless, and pH-balanced at 5.5, creating a gentle environment for long-term use without irritation. With lasting antibacterial efficacy for up to eight weeks after opening, it offers a safe, reliable, and comfortable cleansing experience suitable for both minor injuries and complex wounds.

Complementing this, the Dimora Super Absorbent Dressings are designed to absorb and lock in wound exudate instantly, converting fluid into gel within one second to reduce the risk of maceration. The elastic 360° outward extension ensures a secure yet breathable fit, while the soft silicone contact layer adheres gently to the skin without sticking to the wound bed, allowing painless dressing changes and minimizing secondary injuries. These dressings provide an ideal moist healing environment for a range of exuding wounds, from ulcers and pressure sores to burns and surgical sites.

Through these solutions, Dimora continues to support HS patients in managing daily wound care more comfortably and effectively, helping them maintain dignity and confidence throughout the healing process. By advancing accessible, clinically backed wound care innovations, Dimora seeks to make everyday care simpler, safer, and more humane for patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

By PR Newswire

Dimora Medical Medical care supplies Patientcentered nonprofit

