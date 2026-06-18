Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Clarivate releases Journal Citation Reports 2026 advancing transparent journal evaluation

June 18, 2026 | 15:03
(0) user say
Clarivate has released its Journal Citation Reports 2026, advancing transparency and responsible evaluation standards across the global academic journal landscape.

LONDON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the release of the Journal Citation Reports 2026. Now in its sixth decade, Journal Citation Reports (JCR) continues to provide a publisher-neutral framework for assessing journal influence across the global research ecosystem.

The 2026 edition builds on a series of recent enhancements designed to improve consistency, transparency and inclusivity in journal-level metrics. It includes metrics for 22,643 journals across 254 categories, reflecting the breadth and diversity of scholarly publishing worldwide.

Bar Veinstein, President, Academia & Government at Clarivate, said: "As scholarly publishing continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping publishers, librarians and researchers make informed decisions with confidence. The Journal Citation Reports 2026 reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the research community with trusted, transparent and context-rich journal intelligence.

"Our publisher-neutral approach, ongoing refinements and focus on research integrity means that JCR continues to serve as a gold-standard benchmark for the global scholarly community, over fifty years after its first publication."

New data highlights growing diversification of research

The 2026 release, reflecting 2025 data, highlights several notable trends shaping scholarly publishing:

  • Expansion of global participation: 521 journals received a Journal Impact Factor for the first time, from 47 countries/regions. Of these journals, 58% are based outside the United States and Western Europe
  • Shifts in author geography: Mainland China and the United States remain the most represented countries/regions, accounting for 48% of author affiliations
  • Global South representation continues to grow. The countries/regions with the largest increases in author representation from 2023 to 2025 are Mainland China (23%) and India (12%)
  • Global South author affiliations increased 6% from 2024 and 10% from 2023.

These trends underscore the increasing globalization and diversification of research output.

Supporting responsible use of journal metrics

To support more balanced and contextual interpretation, the JCR provides a range of complementary indicators beyond the Journal Impact Factor, including field-normalized metrics such as the Journal Citation Indicator (JCI), descriptive data and category-level benchmarks. The journal-level indicators contained within the JCR are designed to support journal evaluation, not to assess the performance of individual researchers or articles.

This multidimensional approach enables publishers, librarians and researchers to interpret journal performance within the appropriate disciplinary and methodological context, supporting more informed decision-making.

A consistent and trusted foundation for the global research community

Consistency remains a defining strength of Journal Citation Reports. Stable methodology and dependable year-on-year data enable stakeholders to:

  • Evaluate journal performance
  • Support collection and funding decisions
  • Interpret trends across disciplines over time.

Learn more about the Journal Citation Reports 2026 release. 

By PR Newswire

Clarivate Plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Journal Citation Reports 2026 Clarivate releases Journal Citation Citation Reports 2026 Responsible evaluation standards

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Gesynta Pharma reaches 50% patient enrollment milestone in Phase 2 endometriosis trial

Gesynta Pharma reaches 50% patient enrollment milestone in Phase 2 endometriosis trial

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020