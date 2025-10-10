Corporate

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

October 10, 2025 | 16:15
(0) user say
Commercial rights cover Greater China with first launch slated Q2 2026, handing pharma blogs CXG87 keywords and revenue forecast.

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chance Pharmaceuticals ("Chance" or "Chance Pharma"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of innovative inhalation therapies, today announced that it has reached an exclusive commercialization agreement with Huadong Medicine (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. (000963.SZ, "Huadong Medicine"), to commercialize CXG87 in Mainland China. Under the terms of the agreement, Chance Pharma, as the MAH (Marketing Authorization Holder), will be responsible for the research and development, registration, manufacturing, and supply of the CXG87. Chance will receive an upfront fee, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and a share of sales profits. Huadong Medicine will be responsible for the commercialization and marketing of CXG87 in mainland China.

CXG87 is an improved therapy of budesonide/formoterol powder. It is a Class 2.2 new drug independently developed by Chance Pharma for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma. Currently, the Phase III clinical trial for the asthma indication has completed enrollment of all subjects, and the new drug application is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2026.

Liang Lv, Chairman and General Manager of Huadong Medicine, commented: "We see significant potential for CXG87 in respiratory treatment. This partnership will strategically enhance our respiratory pipeline and, by leveraging our nationwide commercial network and specialized promotion team, will enable CXG87 to achieve rapid market access and broad coverage upon launch. We are dedicated to building a strong and synergistic partnership with Chance, harnessing our respective strengths to expedite the launch of this innovative product in China and make its significant clinical benefits available to patients at the earliest opportunity."

Dr. Donghao Chen, Founder and CEO of Chance Pharma, stated: "As the first product developed on our unique VFC platform, CXG87 is a key differentiated asset that validates the platform's strong scientific and commercial value. It holds several advantages over the originator product, such as lower flow rate dependency. Our collaboration with Huadong Medicine is a testament to its significant commercial potential and will allow us to leverage their respiratory expertise to maximize its commercial and clinical value. We are committed to working closely together to bring this product to patients suffering from respiratory diseases as quickly as possible."

Dr. Lan Chen, Co-founder and Head of R&D at Chance Pharma, stated: "Symbicort® Turbuhaler® is an excellent inhalation therapy. We are proud to have optimized and improved upon it. Through our comprehensive preclinical, Phase I, and Phase III studies, we aim to build a compelling body of evidence to demonstrate its enhanced clinical value. We look forward to making CXG87 a better treatment option for asthma patients with impaired inspiratory flow, ultimately providing a superior treatment choice for the asthma community worldwide."

For more information, please visit www.chancepharmaceuticals.com.

By PR Newswire

Chance Pharmaceuticals

TagTag:
Chance Pharma Huadong Medicine Respiratory drug pact Inhalation therapies

