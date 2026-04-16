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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Duck Creek named leader in Everest underwriting software ranking

April 16, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
The insurance technology provider secured top positioning in the research firm's assessment of policy origination platforms.

BOSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Underwriting Orchestration for Property and Casualty P&C Insurance Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The recognition reflects Duck Creek's strong market impact, vision and capability in delivering end-to-end underwriting orchestration across global carrier segments.

According to the report, Duck Creek is positioned as a Leader among 24 underwriting technology providers evaluated worldwide. Everest Group assessed providers on market impact, including adoption and value delivered, as well as vision and capability across technology sophistication, flexibility, commercial model, and support.

Everest Group highlighted Duck Creek's underwriting functionality as deeply integrated into its Policy, Rating, and Clarity components, offering life cycle coverage from submission intake through quote, bind, and servicing within a single ecosystem. The report also cited Duck Creek's active development of AI-led enhancements in underwriting prioritization, risk scoring, classification, decision intelligence, and document processing aligned with carrier goals for straight through processing, triage, and submission to quote optimization.

"Duck Creek delivers tightly integrated underwriting workflows across policy, rating, and data modules, enabling carriers to manage the full lifecycle from submission intake through quote, bind, and servicing within a single ecosystem," said Aurindum Mukherjee, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its continued investments in AI-driven prioritization, risk scoring, decision intelligence, and document processing, along with a mature insurtech partner ecosystem, help carriers accelerate straight-through processing and improve submission-to-quote efficiency. Proven deployments across diverse carrier segments and strong buyer validation around platform breadth, enterprise maturity, and operational impact have contributed to its recognition as a Leader on Everest Group's Underwriting Orchestration for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance – Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

The assessment further noted Duck Creek's strong partner ecosystem, with pre-certified connectors and plug and play access to third party services that reduce adoption timelines and support speed to market. Everest Group also recognized Duck Creek's established presence across tier 1 to tier 3 carriers, including large commercial carriers, regional insurers, and managing general agents (MGAs), with deployments spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Underwriting orchestration is gaining momentum as carriers shift from policy administration customization to orchestration layers that unify submission intake, enrichment, triage, case management, pricing integration, collaboration, and auditability. Everest Group estimates the global underwriting technology market at 5 to 10 billion dollars in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5 percent, underscoring the strategic importance of modern underwriting platforms.

Further reinforcing its leadership position, Duck Creek has been featured in Everest Group's "2026 Voice of the Customer Report for Insurance Customer Experience Orchestration Platforms (CXOPs)," earning an overall enterprise satisfaction score of 7.1, surpassing other core system providers and outperforming the market average of 6.94. Customers cited Duck Creek's strengths in seamless implementation, deep integration across core systems, and enterprise-grade scalability as key drivers of success. This recognition underscores Duck Creek's ability to not only power modern underwriting, but also deliver differentiated, end-to-end customer experiences that drive measurable business impact for insurers.

"Being named a Leader in Everest Group's Underwriting Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix assessment, along with being recognized for customer experience in Everest Group's CXOP Voice of the Customer analysis, reflects the progress we are making with carriers around the world," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "Underwriting sits at the heart of profitability for every carrier. Insurers need more than workflow automation. They need intelligent orchestration that connects data, decisioning, and execution across the full policy lifecycle. Our platform brings together core systems, AI driven insights, and an open ecosystem so carriers can move faster, make better risk decisions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale."

A licensed copy of the Everest Group Underwriting Orchestration for Property and Casualty P&C Insurance Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 report can be downloaded here.

By PR Newswire

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Duck Creek Everest

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