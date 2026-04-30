Duck Creek launches agentic configurator to cut policy implementation by 50%

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced the launch of Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator, an AI-powered agentic solution that redefines how insurers design, build, and deploy products. Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator is available today and helps carriers greatly reduce implementation timelines.

Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator is the first AI-native approach to take insurance products from requirements to deployed configuration in a single, governed workflow, enabling insurers to move from fragmented, manual processes to a unified lifecycle that spans requirements generation, product configuration, validation, and deployment. The offering delivers measurable business impact, including significantly faster time to market, reduced implementation effort, and improved consistency across product launches. Early results show up to a 50% reduction in requirement and manuscript generation effort by leveraging product filings and in-force policy documents such as declarations and schedules, with timelines compressed from months to weeks.

"Product Configurator represents a fundamental shift in how insurers approach system implementation," said Jose Lazares, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek. "By applying AI across the entire lifecycle, we are helping insurers move from manual, resource-intensive processes to a more automated, predictable, and scalable model, reducing requirement and configuration effort by up to 50% and compressing timelines from months to weeks. This allows our customers to reduce risk, accelerate time to value, and focus more of their efforts on innovation rather than implementation."

Insurance product configuration and core system implementation have historically been slow, resource-intensive, and difficult to scale. Product launches often take months and require significant coordination across teams and specialized resources. Duck Creek Agentic Product Configurator addresses these challenges by embedding AI across the full lifecycle, enabling a more automated, repeatable delivery model that reduces translation effort and improves consistency. Built-in validation, governance, and human-in-the-loop workflows ensure outputs remain accurate, explainable, and compliant.

Initially delivered by Duck Creek Professional Services, they apply AI to convert carrier documentation such as underwriting manuals, rating guides, and forms into structured requirements and implementation-ready manuscript configurations. The solution uses multi-agent orchestration to extract knowledge from carrier documents, generate structured requirements, and produce validated configuration artifacts aligned to Duck Creek Policy, creating a seamless path from business intent to system execution.

"Services play a critical role in turning innovation into measurable outcomes for our customers," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek. "With Agentic Product Configurator, our Professional Services team can help insurers move from documentation to deployed products much faster, reducing implementation timelines and accelerating time to value in a way that was not previously possible."

Duck Creek Product Configurator supports a wide range of use cases across both new implementations and ongoing product evolution, including: