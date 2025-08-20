Corporate

Bossjob Showcases Twin Engine Hiring Strategy at Tokyo WebX

August 20, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
Platform highlights AI-driven recruitment innovations reshaping global talent acquisition.

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bossjob, Asia's premier Web3 talent ecosystem, has confirmed its role as a GOLD partner at the Tokyo WebX Summit on August 25–26. As the only provider offering a comprehensive talent solution that combines an AI-driven recruitment platform with top-tier headhunting, it will debut its "dual-engine drive" strategy to the Asian market at this prestigious event. Bossjob will also announce its participation in Token2049, Asia's leading digital asset summit, taking place in Singapore this October.

The Tokyo WebX Summit presents Bossjob with a unique opportunity to demonstrate how their dual-engine approach, combining AI technology and elite headhunting services, delivers a holistic solution for Web3 enterprises, from talent identification and precise matching to seamless onboarding.

Engine One: AI Recruitment Platform Paving the Web3 Talent Expressway

With a network comprising over 1000 Web3 companies, the platform serves as a self-reinforcing ecosystem, leveraging the following key advantages:

  • Data-driven efficiency: The platform's AI system automatically captures on-chain developer activities (including GitHub, Dune, and smart contract engagements) for every job posting, continuously enriching its extensive talent pool of over 100,000 individuals and meticulously managing 87 key competency dimensions.
  • Dynamic model optimization: To address the rapidly evolving skill requirements in the Web3 domain, such as sudden surges in demand for Move language expertise, the platform can swiftly recalibrate its job matching model within 72 hours, ensuring a consistent matching accuracy of over 92%.

Engine Two: Elite Headhunting Overcoming High Barriers in the Talent War

In just 16 months, Bossjob's headhunting division has placed top talent in 30+ leading Web3 projects with tailored solutions:

  • Extensive intelligence network: Tapping into 200+ core developer Discord communities to precisely track target talents' activities and skills.
  • Rapid talent delivery: Secured a Rust-proficient Security Audit Director with Japan's FSA compliance expertise for a top-3 global crypto exchange in just 7 days.
  • Retention-focused approach: Offers anti-poaching measures and a unique compensation hedging model to protect against market volatility, ensuring long-term talent stability and company security.

Andy, CEO of Bossjob in Web3, highlighted, "In just 16 months, our headhunting business has delivered efficiently by transforming our platform's talent pool of over 20,000 individuals into a dynamic 'live ammunition depot,' paving the way for future connections and empowering companies to dominate the Asian Web3 talent landscape."

For more information, please visit https://go.bossjob.com/web3_7xJ9kL2P

By PR Newswire

Bossjob

Bossjob Tokyo WebX

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

