BOSGAME M5 Mini PC 2025: Ryzen 9, 64GB RAM Pocket Powerhouse

BOSGAME, a technology-based electronic product brand, has officially announced the global launch of its latest high-performance device, the M5 Mini PC , now available in markets worldwide.

Mini PC, Maximum Capability

The M5 Mini PC is designed as a compact yet powerful solution, positioned to meet diverse demands for high-compute performance across multiple scenarios. At its core, the system is powered by the AMD AI MAX+ 395 processor, supported by a robust computing capacity of 126 TOPS and a 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU. This configuration places the device at the forefront of AI performance in its category, offering processing speeds and efficiency suited for tasks ranging from AI development to creative design.

Complementing this is an integrated Radeon 8060S graphics unit, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual M.2 PCIe 4 SSD slots that enable seamless storage expansion. Together with LPDDR5X RAM clocked at 8000MHz—delivering bandwidth up to 45 percent faster than LPDDR5—the M5 establishes itself as a competitive choice for professionals seeking desktop-grade power in a compact form factor.

Compared with many of its industry peers, the M5 has been positioned as one of the most competitively priced options, offering users access to cutting-edge features without sacrificing affordability. This balance between performance and value is one of the hallmarks of the new model, reinforcing BOSGAME's strategy to deliver high-quality computing solutions to a broad global audience.

Versatile Power for Every Professional

Beyond the technical specifications, the M5 addresses several real-world pain points by catering to specific usage scenarios. In the field of AI research and development, conventional PCs often fall short in providing the computational power required for model training and experimentation. The M5, with its 126 TOPS processing capability and high-bandwidth memory, is built to bridge this gap, enabling researchers to perform intensive workloads with greater speed and efficiency.

For creative professionals, particularly those in design and graphics-intensive industries, responsiveness and rendering speed are critical. The inclusion of Radeon 8060S graphics ensures smooth performance and advanced visual output, providing a desktop-level experience within the portability of a mini PC. This makes the device particularly appealing to designers and creators who require both mobility and power in their daily workflows.

Another key application lies in remote work and flexible deployment. As small enterprises and global teams increasingly prioritize portable yet powerful hardware, the M5 emerges as a practical solution. Its compact build allows for easy mobility, while features such as Wi-Fi 7 and flexible storage options ensure seamless connectivity and adaptability across diverse working environments.

Backed by Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

Behind the launch of the M5 is BOSGAME's manufacturing base in Yancheng, China, which plays a crucial role in the company's global operations. With an advanced facility spanning 20,000 square meters, the facility integrates advanced production lines with stringent quality control measures, ensuring that each product meets international standards for stability and reliability. Its large-scale capacity provides a steady supply chain to global markets, while in-house research and development further accelerates innovation and product iteration.

James Cao, general manager of BOSGAME, emphasized the significance of the factory in driving the company's growth: "With our factory up and running, we now have reliable support for our brand's production capacity and quality, and our brand is steadily growing."

The global release of the M5 Mini PC represents more than the debut of a new device; it reflects BOSGAME's broader vision for the future of computing. By combining advanced hardware with strong production capabilities, the company aims to continue shaping the mini PC market, offering efficient, intelligent, and adaptable solutions to a wide range of users. As technology evolves, BOSGAME remains committed to innovation and manufacturing upgrades that will further enhance the user experience and push the boundaries of what compact computing can achieve.

For more about the M5 Mini PC, please visit https://www.bosgamepc.com/products/bosgame-m5-ai-mini-desktop-ryzen-ai-max-395 .

For more information, please visit https://www.bosgamepc.com ; or connect with BOSGAME: