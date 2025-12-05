Autonomous Inc's Future Labs expands into AI hardware and robotics

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous Inc. (Autonomous), the technology company globally recognized for revolutionizing the AI-powered workspace, today announced a significant strategic expansion of its product portfolio. Moving beyond ergonomic and AI-driven office solutions, the company recently launched Autonomous Future Labs - a dedicated vertical offering AI edge computers, AI gadgets, and research-grade robotics designed for laboratories, developers, and STEM education.

To anchor this expansion, Autonomous has secured strategic distribution partnerships with robotics manufacturers UBTech Robotics, LimX Dynamics and Elephant Robotics, effectively bridging the gap between high-end industrial hardware and the consumer-developer market.

A gateway to Embodied AI

This expansion marks a pivot in the company's mission to power the modern workspace. Recognizing that the future of work involves not just physical ergonomics but also automation and artificial intelligence, Autonomous Future Labs aims to democratize access to hardware to both well-funded research institutes and STEM training classes.

The new lineup includes:

Research & STEM Robotics: A curated selection of open-source-friendly platforms designed for accelerated discovery. The portfolio includes: Hacky (Open-Source TurtleBot) for STEM training, focusing on SLAM and Sim-to-Real policy implementation. Alfred (Delivery Robot) automates internal lab logistics for reliable material transport and sample retrieval with Autonomous's order management software. The selection extends to robust Mobile AGVs for heavy payload logistics and warehouse automation simulation, and high-precision multi-axis robotic arms crucial for teaching kinematics and advanced manipulation tasks.

AI Gadgets & Edge Computing: Bridging the gap between personal productivity and advanced research, Autonomous provides the complete Edge AI hardware solution. The collection includes cutting-edge AI smart gadgets for seamless workflow integration, alongside high-performance Edge AI computers tailored for processing sensor data and running local Large Language Models (LLMs). By processing data locally at the edge, these systems ensure maximum data privacy and deliver the high processing speed critical for real-time autonomous operation of robots on site.

Strategic Alliances and a Vision for the Future

By forging strategic alliances with industry innovators like UBTech Robotics, LimX Dynamics and Elephant Robotics, Autonomous establishes itself as a premier channel for cutting-edge robotic hardware. This expansion introduces a diverse ecosystem of tools ranging from Hacky, Tron1 (LimX's advanced multi-modal bipedal robots) designed for Embodied AI and dynamic locomotion research—to Elephant Robotics' precise collaborative arms, which serve as critical platforms for teaching industrial automation.

"The definition of 'tools for work' is evolving rapidly. It is no longer just about the desk you sit at, but the intelligent systems you interact with," said Brody Slade, Head of Product at Autonomous. "By launching Future Labs and partnering with innovators like UBTech Robotics, LimX Dynamic, Elephant Robotics and other pioneering brands to come, we are providing engineers, researchers, and students with the accessible hardware they need to build the next generation of autonomous technologies. We are essentially lowering the barrier to entry for Sim-to-Real research."