Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASTM Unlocks 12,000 Standards for Global Start-ups

September 05, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
Paywall demolition lets garage inventors tap safety bibles instantly, trimming certification time and igniting hardware disruption worldwide.

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet increasing customer demand for sophisticated digital formats and workflows, ASTM International is broadening its direct sales efforts and will not be renewing its long-standing and healthy reseller relationship with Accuris (formerly IHS).

"We have been listening to the voice of our customers and users and are excited about collaborating more directly to innovate the delivery of the information and data they need today and, in the future," notes Andy Kireta, ASTM president. "Accuris has been an excellent partner for ASTM over the years, and we wish them well in the future as their business evolves."

ASTM has recently completed a multi-year overhaul of its existing IT infrastructure, enabling significant improvements to its flagship product ASTM Compass®. With the newly improved platform, ASTM is in a unique position to provide standards users with expanded solutions, enabling them to do more with their standards.

As part of the enhancements, ASTM is well-positioned to partner with standards users to develop and implement the tools and connections to allow them to easily incorporate standards and technical content into their everyday workflows.

Benefits available to ASTM Compass subscribers include:

  • Both HTML and PDF standards format options, so users have the most flexible use of the content.
  • Additional content from AASHTO, AATCC, API, AWS, AWWA, CGA, IES, MOD, UOP, and others.
  • Color-coded highlighting (ASTM Redlines) to instantly identify changes to standards, saving time, money, and resources.
  • A new and powerful collaboration tool that enables selected content to be shared with other users, enhancing downstream and cross-divisional communication at a technical level. With Compass Points, users can add requirements, use case scenarios, or other organizational protocols directly into their standards. These unique, permanent, shareable URLs act as a custom bookmark, keeping you forever connected to important data in standards when they change. Compass Points work for every version of standards, from all publishers on ASTM Compass.
  • Favorites feature to pin frequently accessed standards to their Compass dashboard.
  • Tracking feature that alerts when new versions are published.
  • Over 300 ASTM videos built by subject matter experts, designed for quickly onboarding new staff, guiding proper execution of test methods, and training existing teams.
  • Select translated standards also available.

"As the content owner, ASTM is in a unique position to serve customers by providing customized solutions with enhanced efficiencies," adds Kireta. "From accessing HTML versions of standards, and assisting with responsible use of AI, to new tools that work in concert with varying digital platforms and workflows, ASTM provides customers a reliable, credible, responsive source for their data needs during this rapidly changing digital age. Now, more customers will be able to work directly with ASTM and be proud that their investment in Compass supports the development of future standards."

For those interested in learning more, ASTM's team of sales representatives and education managers are highly skilled at tailoring services and support to the specific needs of ASTM customers. For answers to questions about ASTM Compass, please visit astm.org/compass.

By PR Newswire

ASTM International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ASTM Global Start-ups

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020