Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arzopa Debuts Portable Displays at IFA

August 31, 2025 | 13:45
(0) user say
Travelers pack 4K screens thinner than magazines for Netflix on the go

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzopa, a global innovator in digital display technology, will make its presence felt at IFA 2025 with a comprehensive lineup of new products that reflect the brand's positioning as a premium, innovative, and reliable expert in portable imaging solutions. Visitors will discover how Arzopa blends lightweight aesthetics with intelligent interaction, redefining both mobile productivity and home visual experiences. (Hall 5.2, Booth 150)

At the heart of this year's showcase is Arzopa's latest generation of portable monitors, led by the ultra-slim Z3FC alongside the versatile E1 and E1S. The Z3FC combines portability with professional-grade performance, featuring a 16.1-inch display, 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color accuracy — making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and creative workflows that demand true-to-life visuals.

Complementing it, the Arzopa E1 (15.6") and E1S (14") dual-screen foldable monitors set a new benchmark for mobile productivity. A dual-gear hinge enables smooth 360-degree rotation with a near-gapless dual-screen view, while cascade, mirror, and extended modes adapt to diverse scenarios. With gravity-sensing auto-rotation, the E1 and E1S ensure seamless, professional content sharing and collaboration.

Expanding beyond displays, Arzopa will also unveil its new line of smart digital frames, including the D14, D14 Pro, and D16. Designed under the concept of "Frame Your Memories", these large-format, high-definition frames transform photos and videos into stunning centerpieces for any living space. More than just a display, they double as thoughtful holiday gifts and elegant home décor, blending seamlessly with different interior styles thanks to their refined, versatile design.

Through these innovations, Arzopa continues to serve a diverse range of users — from gamers seeking smoother and sharper visuals, to business professionals balancing efficiency with design sophistication, and photographers and designers requiring accurate, portable color tools. Beyond productivity and creation, Arzopa also extends its vision into the home with smart digital frames that double as stylish décor and thoughtful gifts, helping families and friends stay connected through vivid displays of memories. Together, these offerings highlight the brand's dedication to empowering lifestyles with technology that is both advanced and intuitive.

Arzopa will exhibit at IFA 2025, Hall 5.2, Booth 150, where media representatives are invited to experience the new portfolio first-hand. The company welcomes journalists for booth tours, in-depth product previews, and exclusive interviews.

Learn more at: www.arzopa.com

By PR Newswire

Arzopa

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Arzopa digital display IFA 2025

Related Contents

LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025

LG Unveils New Energy-Efficient Refrigerators at IFA 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020