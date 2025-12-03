Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness franchise, continues its momentum across Asia with significant new developments. With more than 5,600 clubs across 40 countries and on all seven continents, the brand remains unmatched in global presence and accessibility.

In Asia, growth is driven by Inspire Brands Asia (IBA), the exclusive regional master franchisee for Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan region, the Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong SAR, and Indonesia. With a rapidly expanding network of over 520 clubs, the region is now Anytime Fitness' third-largest international market, behind only Japan and Australia. More importantly, it is the fastest-growing engine in the international Anytime Fitness system, selling one new territory every 2 days and opening a new club every 3 days.

Inspire Brands Asia operates the deepest and most diverse regional fitness network across its 8 markets. The company leads the market with 175+ clubs in the Philippines, 150+ clubs in Singapore, and 100+ clubs in Malaysia. In Indonesia, Anytime Fitness is the largest 24-hour gym chain with over 50 clubs, while Hong Kong SAR is nearing 40 locations. Expansion in Thailand has also accelerated, with nearly 20 new clubs opening in just over a year.

Today, the group announces the appointment of new regional agents for Taiwan, a pivotal move for one of the region's most dynamic and high-potential markets. The new leadership includes two experienced, high-performing franchisees within the Anytime Fitness network:

Kelly Lei, a multi-market franchisee operating in both Malaysia and Taiwan region, and a seasoned venture capitalist known for mentoring high-growth start-ups.

Derrick Calixto, a decade-long pioneer of the brand in the Philippines and operator of nearly a dozen clubs.

Together, Lei and Calixto bring a strong combination of operational excellence, strategic insight, and deep consumer understanding. They are committed to accelerating development in Taiwan, with plans to open a dozen new Anytime Fitness clubs within the next year—representing one of the most ambitious expansion initiatives in the market to date.

Johannes Raadsma, Co-Founder and Group President of Inspire Brands Asia, emphasizes the significance of the Taiwan opportunity:

"Taiwan is one of the most mature, well-penetrated fitness markets in Asia, with an estimated 6% gym penetration. There remains substantial potential as we see a clear space for 24-hour, community-based gyms. The market is currently dominated by intimidating big-box formats. Our inclusive brand of 'Coaching, Caring, Connecting,' powered by our proprietary Smart Coaching Ecosystem, is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of consumers in Taiwan."

The appointment of Lei and Calixto marks the next chapter of strategic growth for Anytime Fitness Taiwan. Backed by Inspire Brands Asia's regional scale and the brand's global leadership, the market is set for accelerated expansion, reinforcing Anytime Fitness' position as the most accessible, community-driven fitness network in the world.

To learn more, visit Anytime Fitness official website or email franchise@inspirebrandsasia.com.