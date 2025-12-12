Corporate

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

December 12, 2025 | 11:57
(0) user say
The new product is presented as a convenient dietary fiber solution designed for contemporary digestive health needs.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where convenience often outweighs nutrition, Life-Space Fiber Jelly steps in the jelly way to gut health and lightness. The interactive showcase held in Kuala Lumpur, invited attendees to craft their own wholesome oat bowls, pick up mindful nutrition tips, and discover how Life-Space Fiber Jelly, a delicious, jelly-based supplement gives fiber a modern makeover — transforming daily nutrition into a moment of enjoyment. Bursting with tropical passion fruit flavor, fat-free, low in calories, and made with no added sugar, Fiber Jelly delivers function without compromise.

Featuring the hero ingredient Litesse®, a unique soluble dietary fiber and prebiotic, Life-Space Fiber Jelly redefines what it means to care for your gut. With its gentle, full fermentation process, it supports a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria throughout the entire colon while minimizing common digestive discomforts like gas and bloating. It's fiber made smarter — effective, gentle, and formulated to work harmoniously with your body.

Fiber Jelly helps to promote regular bowel movements naturally, supports enhanced satiety to keep you feeling full for longer, and reduces overall calorie intake which is a combination that encourages better eating habits and a healthier metabolism. By integrating fiber into a tasty, convenient format, Fiber Jelly transforms everyday nutrition into something to look forward to.

"With Fiber Jelly, taking care of my gut isn't a chore, it's something I actually look forward to. Convenient, tasty, and effortless, it fits into my life whether I'm training, travelling, or competing. Fiber isn't just good for digestion, it powers energy, focus, and performance. Fiber Jelly turns a small daily habit into a big win for your body," says Goh Sze Fei, Life-Space Brand Ambassador, Malaysian Badminton Player.

Formulated for every age and lifestyle, Fiber Jelly makes it easy to stay on top of your gut health. Whether for those managing weight, improving digestion, or addressing age-related gut concerns like constipation and bloating, it fits seamlessly into everyday life. With its thoughtfully balanced, sugar-free formulation, Fiber Jelly supports heart and digestive wellness in a way that's simple, effective, and enjoyable.

By PR Newswire

Life-Space Fiber Jelly Dietary fiber solution Digestive health needs

