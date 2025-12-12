Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MINDS' DIY Christmas socks by SPED students displayed at Fernvale CC

December 12, 2025 | 11:26
(0) user say
The inclusive craft project created by students with special needs is now on public exhibition at the community club.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia, in collaboration with MINDS Raintree Special Student Care Centre (SSCC), hosted "Little Hands, Big Joy", a Christmas celebration designed to bring joy, warmth and meaningful connection to 29 students with intellectual disabilities. This marks the second collaboration between the two organizations.

During the celebration, the students created DIY Christmas socks, a hands-on festive activity designed to encourage enjoyment and self-expression. These socks are now showcased at Fernvale Community Club (CC) as one of the highlights of its 2025 Christmas display.

The public showcase runs from 11 to 30 December, giving the students a chance to proudly present their creations and bring their families to view them throughout the festive season. Supported by sponsors Jack Lei, Yu Haixin, Jessica Zheng and Polar Puffs & Cakes, the display celebrates the joy and creativity of the 29 students from MINDS Raintree SSCC. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Fernvale CC to enjoy a simple, yet meaningful Christmas moment created by the students themselves.

"Christmas is a season of joy, and we want the students to experience the happiness of creating something with their own hands and sharing it with the people who matter to them," said Jacob Tao, President of the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia and CO-CEO of Lotusia Group.

The Little Hands, Big Joy celebration on 5 December included activity stations, a festive gathering and a shared lunch between volunteers and students. All designed to create meaningful moments of connection and holiday cheer.

Since its chartering in 2023 under Lions Club International, the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia has continued to lead community-focused efforts that uplift underserved groups and strengthen social bonds.

MINDS Raintree SSCC, a before-and-after school care programme for students from Special Education Schools, provides structured learning, social interaction and caregiver respite. This collaboration reflects the shared belief that every child deserves opportunities to express themselves, participate and be part of the community.

As the festive season approaches, Little Hands, Big Joy celebrates what Christmas is truly about: Joy, creativity and inclusion.

By PR Newswire

Lotusia Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DIY Christmas socks SPED students Fernvale CC

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020