MINDS' DIY Christmas socks by SPED students displayed at Fernvale CC

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia, in collaboration with MINDS Raintree Special Student Care Centre (SSCC), hosted "Little Hands, Big Joy", a Christmas celebration designed to bring joy, warmth and meaningful connection to 29 students with intellectual disabilities. This marks the second collaboration between the two organizations.

During the celebration, the students created DIY Christmas socks, a hands-on festive activity designed to encourage enjoyment and self-expression. These socks are now showcased at Fernvale Community Club (CC) as one of the highlights of its 2025 Christmas display.

The public showcase runs from 11 to 30 December, giving the students a chance to proudly present their creations and bring their families to view them throughout the festive season. Supported by sponsors Jack Lei, Yu Haixin, Jessica Zheng and Polar Puffs & Cakes, the display celebrates the joy and creativity of the 29 students from MINDS Raintree SSCC. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit Fernvale CC to enjoy a simple, yet meaningful Christmas moment created by the students themselves.

"Christmas is a season of joy, and we want the students to experience the happiness of creating something with their own hands and sharing it with the people who matter to them," said Jacob Tao, President of the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia and CO-CEO of Lotusia Group.

The Little Hands, Big Joy celebration on 5 December included activity stations, a festive gathering and a shared lunch between volunteers and students. All designed to create meaningful moments of connection and holiday cheer.

Since its chartering in 2023 under Lions Club International, the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia has continued to lead community-focused efforts that uplift underserved groups and strengthen social bonds.

MINDS Raintree SSCC, a before-and-after school care programme for students from Special Education Schools, provides structured learning, social interaction and caregiver respite. This collaboration reflects the shared belief that every child deserves opportunities to express themselves, participate and be part of the community.

As the festive season approaches, Little Hands, Big Joy celebrates what Christmas is truly about: Joy, creativity and inclusion.