Anti-Glare TV Demand 2025: Aussie Sports Fans Drive Sales Surge

SYDNEY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian summer is a season characterised by long-days and unmissable sporting moments. While around 43 per-cent of Australians say they like to watch these moments at home on the TV to bond with family and friends[2], new insights from Samsung Australia reveal one in five respondents won't invite guests around to their house because of on-screen glare[3]. In fact, over half Australians (58%) claim they HATE on-screen glare[4], with 53 per-cent of 18-35 year old viewers admitting to abandoning shows mid-way through due to distracting reflections[5].

Further Samsung insights reveal that half of respondents (49%) draw their curtains during the day to avoid on-screen glare – this number hitting 100% for respondents living in the Northern Territory[6]. Moreover, two in five (41%) respondents say they always turn off all the lights in the room before they watch television, while almost half (49%) of viewers aged 18-25 years must sit in a specific spot where the glare won't ruin their show[7].

According to Simon Howe, Director - Audio Visual, Samsung Australia, living on one of the sunniest continents in the world is usually a fact Australians get to brag about. However, as Australians increase their appetite for bigger TV screen sizes[8], more people are becoming fed-up with having to rearrange furniture and performing 'lights-out' rituals around the house before they can relax in front of the television.

Responding to consumer demand, Samsung developed a 'made for Australian homes' Glare-free display technology that uses an embossed coating to scatter ambient light across wider diffusion patterns, providing reflection-free viewing experiences, day and night[9]. The certified result reduces on-screen reflections while maintaining the incredible brightness, object sharpness, and colour accuracy Samsung TVs are renowned for.

"For around 100 years, the television has brought Australians together to watch moments that matter and to unwind in the comfort of their home. Over the years, modern home designs have made our living spaces brighter while our TV screens have gotten bigger, taking on-screen glare from being a mild annoyance to a daily frustration," said Mr. Howe.

"Samsung's Glare-Free technology isn't just a technical innovation; it's a response to how Australians live and is based on a belief that the technology in our homes should work with the environment it's placed in, not against it."

In 2025, the TV continues to be the heart of the Australian home with almost three-quarters (72%)[10] of Australians agreeing their TV plays a vital role in their daily lives. New Samsung insights reveal nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents would buy a bigger TV if glare from windows wasn't an issue while over a third (37%) are willing to swap their current TV for a glare-free option tomorrow[11].

Winner of 2025 Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Award for being a "game-changing breakthrough" with the "potential to improve the everyday lives of customers", Samsung's Glare-free display technology is available on Samsung OLED S95F, Neo QLED 8K QN990F, Neo QLED 8K QN900F, Neo QLED QN90F, The Frame Pro, and The Frame. With screen sizes across the Glare-free TV line-up spanning 43-inches up to 98-inches, Samsung has a Glare-free TV option to suit various Australian lifestyles.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com/au/tvs/