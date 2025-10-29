Amity Global graduates 1,800 in record Class of 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 - Amity Global Institute (AGI) proudly celebrated a significant milestone with the graduation of more than 1,800 students at its Class of 2025 Ceremony, held at the iconic Shangri-La Hotel Singapore. Renowned for hosting world leaders and global occasions, the Shangri-La served as a fitting venue to honour academic excellence, cultural diversity, and the global vision of tomorrow's leaders.



The event was graced by Professor (Dr) Leon Choong, Regional CEO and Chief Academic Officer of AGI, together with Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary from key partner nations, as well as Vice-Chancellors and senior leaders from AGI's university partners, faculty, and proud families.



"Graduation is not an end, but a beginning," said Professor (Dr) Leon Choong. "Our graduates embody Amity's mission of education without borders — a commitment to lifelong learning, global citizenship, and the pursuit of excellence. Their resilience, creativity, and accomplishments inspire us all."



Academic Excellence and Global Reach



In Academic Year 2024/25, AGI conferred 1,838 awards — 899 from its proprietary programmes and 939 from partner universities. With an overall graduation rate of 89% and nearly two-thirds of graduates achieving top honours, the results highlight AGI's uncompromising focus on quality education and student success.



This year also marked the launch of AGI's Global Exchange Programme, offering students study-abroad opportunities at Amity's campuses in Dubai and New York. This initiative strengthens cultural exchange and equips students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected workforce.



First-Ever Two-Day Graduation: Celebrating Global Partnerships



For the first time, AGI held a two-day graduation ceremony to accommodate its growing student body and global partnerships.



Day 1 honoured graduates from Teesside University.



Day 2 celebrated graduates from the University of Northampton.



Both days began with a traditional bagpipe procession and featured vibrant student-led performances — from musical showcases to a cultural dance by students from Tajikistan — reflecting AGI's diverse international community.



Global university leaders also shared their congratulations:



Professor Paul Croney OBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of Teesside University: "This partnership equips students with the skills and mindset to thrive as capable, compassionate global citizens."



Becky Bradshaw, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and COO of the University of Northampton: "Graduation is a launchpad for your future. The world needs your ideas, energy, and commitment to making a difference."



Growth, Recognition, and Global Impact



As part of the Amity Education Group — spanning 42 countries and more than 250,000 students — AGI continues to broaden its academic portfolio through collaborations with world-renowned universities such as the University of London, University of Northampton, Teesside University, and the University of East Anglia.



Its Orchard Road campus offers modern facilities and industry-relevant programmes, combining academic rigour with practical skills.



AGI's commitment to excellence has been recognised with awards, including the Singapore Business Review International Business Award 2025 (Higher Education), and inclusion in the Top 10 of Singapore's Industry Star Awards 2024 by the Vision Media Group, underscoring its position as a leader in private higher education.



https://www.amitysingapore.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.