Amazon Giftorium lands with holiday joy

November 06, 2025 | 15:46
(0) user say
This Black Friday, Amazon Singapore is reimagining the traditional shopping experience with an interactive gift discovery space that promises to delight various types of gift-givers.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2025 - This Black Friday, Amazon Singapore is reimagining the traditional shopping experience with an interactive gift discovery space that promises to delight various types of gift-givers. For one exclusive weekend, 22–23 November, the Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre) at level 1 transforms into a vibrant wonderland where the digital world of Amazon.sg springs to life, launching just in time for its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale.

Slide into the Amazon Holiday Giftorium and Experience the Joy of Gifting

This isn't just shopping – it's an interactive experience that transforms deal-hunting into pure entertainment. Shoppers can track their potential savings as they add discoveries to their Amazon cart, turning Black Friday shopping into an engaging game of finding the best value for family, friends and even yourself!

Slide into the Amazon Holiday Giftorium and discover your gift-giving style

Gift shopping can be challenging, as shown in a new YouGov research, commissioned by Amazon Singapore – more than a third of Singaporeans (36%) spend the most time deciding what to buy for their partner, followed by friends (22%) and children (19%). Enter the Amazon Holiday Giftorium, a fun and easy experience to help Singaporeans find thoughtful gifts for family and friends to celebrate the season – from trending Toys and Electronics to Baby and Home and Kitchen essentials.

The Amazon Holiday Giftorium journey will begin with an engaging personality quiz that reveals your unique gift shopping persona – are you a heart-led Mood Gifter, a deal-savvy Optimizer, or perhaps a one-click Convenience Champion? Armed with the Amazon app and a shopping list based on their gifting persona, visitors will enter the Giftorium through a giant slide and land into a colorful ball pit, where they will then begin an exciting treasure hunt through vibrantly color themed rooms filled with a curated selection of potential gifts. Each space offers social-media snappable moments and new discoveries: test-drive the latest must-have gadgets, sample coveted beauty finds, and uncover toy trends that spark joy across generations.

Upon completing their journey, visitors can claim their prize: a limited-edition Amazon.sg plushie charm*. Plus, they'll take home a specially curated goodie bag*.

Get the Amazon Black Friday deals, feels and steals!

The excitement continues with Amazon Singapore's 12-day Black Friday Sale, running from 20 November to 1 December. Discover joyful savings across all categories – from cutting-edge Electronics and trending Toys to essential Baby products and Home and Kitchen must-haves.

Shop hundreds of thousands of deals from renowned brands like Dyson, LEGO, Sennheiser, and Beauty of Joseon at amazon.sg/blackfriday. Whether you're getting ahead on holiday shopping or treating yourself to something special, find everything you need in one convenient destination.

*Limited stocks available. First-come, first served basis.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit Amazon.sg

By Amazon Singapore

AmazonSingapore BlackFridaySG Amazon Singapore reimagining Black Friday shopping

