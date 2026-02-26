Amadeus acquires SkyLink to accelerate travel AI deployment

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amadeus today announces the acquisition of SkyLink, an AI-first, New York headquartered technology company with a strong reputation in the US, specializing in orchestration and conversational automation.

Founded to improve the corporate travel experience, SkyLink has built a proprietary AI architecture and multilayer orchestration engine designed to integrate simply and seamlessly into chat platforms.

This enables travelers to smoothly book and service flights and hotels conversationally in a matter of seconds, while businesses can benefit from meaningful cost savings as well as productivity gains as their employees unlock time for higher-value work. With adoption accelerating quickly, and tens of thousands of bookings already completed, SkyLink is already showing how cleverly designed AI can raise the standard for speed, simplicity, and user satisfaction.

Against a backdrop that is shifting from proof of concepts to adoption of AI, this acquisition further underpins Amadeus' strategy to deploy AI use cases that deliver meaningful value across the travel industry, grounded in scalability and operational reality, building on Amadeus' longstanding application of AI to optimize travel operations.

As part of this approach, Amadeus is progressively enabling its products with AI-powered conversational layers that help customers' employees more easily access insights and make fuller use of existing capabilities. SkyLink's AI-native framework complements Amadeus' global scale, strong technology, suite of APIs, and deep industry expertise. Operating across more than 190 markets and processing billions of search requests and millions of travel transactions every day, Amadeus' scale enables AI to be applied reliably and at volume, supporting more relevant and efficient traveler interactions.

One immediate tangible benefit of this deal to the traveler is SkyLink's complementary technology to support the evolving needs of the Travel Management Company (TMC) world. This will enhance and extend Amadeus' solution capabilities for corporate travel, particularly expanding Amadeus' existing strong customer base in North America.

Over time, Amadeus will be expanding these AI-driven conversational capabilities beyond corporate travel, across airlines, airports and hospitality, and the wider travel ecosystem, again reinforcing Amadeus' existing portfolio that enables customers to deploy AI-powered conversational companions, supporting travelers before, during and after the journey and allowing travel providers to deliver more seamless and responsive experiences at scale.

"Combining our AI-native technology with Amadeus' scale and industry reach will allow us to deploy our technology faster and bring powerful new capabilities that benefit travelers and companies across the travel industry. It's a pivotal time to deliver concrete AI solutions and, now with Amadeus, we can accelerate the next phase of travel innovation" said Atyab Bhatti, CEO & Co-Founder, SkyLink.

Luis Maroto, President and CEO, Amadeus said: "Amadeus is the embedded and neutral execution layer for travel; built on three pillars: our global scale, the power of our integrated and deeply connected business logic, and our status as a trusted system of record in the industry since 1987. These pillars enable us to apply AI-driven capabilities consistently across airlines, airports, hotels, travel sellers and the wider travel ecosystem. Our technology is deeply integrated across the travel industry, connecting systems and workflows developed over decades. It combines industrial-grade reliability, operational resilience, and data-driven insight that enable us to deploy AI in real-world production environments globally. Together, these pillars reinforce Amadeus' role as the trusted technology partner enabling innovation at scale and allowing AI to augment and reinforce the travel experience."

Strategic partnerships with leading technology companies and targeted investments support Amadeus' long-term approach to applying AI where it delivers operational value across the travel ecosystem. Guided by a robust AI ethics framework, Amadeus ensures that cutting-edge AI is developed responsibly, securely, and with meaningful impact for the industry.

As part of this approach, Amadeus continues to refine how developers and partners access its AI capabilities and beyond, prioritizing secure, scalable interfaces aligned with real world usage.

