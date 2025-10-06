Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amadeus Travel Hackathon 2025: Boosting Innovation with AI

October 06, 2025 | 21:08
(0) user say
Event targets travel tech solutions, giving travel blogs Amadeus hackathon keywords and event details.

BANGKOK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amadeus, the leading provider of travel technology solutions, recently hosted a special hackathon in Bangkok focused on simplifying traveler experiences, enhancing personalized services, and improving travel operations.

Leading travel players from the Asia Pacific region leveraged at least one Amadeus Self-Service API alongside Google Cloud's AI offerings such as Google Gemini Models and Agent Engine on Vertex AI, and Agent Development Kit (ADK), as well as a host of optional tools*. The theme of the event was to reimagine the search, book, and service experience for travelers, focusing on travel shopping and reservations with agentic AI as the primary technology framework.

Teams included AsiaOneClick, PKFARE, CIT, Clear Trip, Richmond Tours, Golden Destinations, House of Travel, MakeMyTrip.com, Shindai/BCDTravel, Trip.com, and Travel Cue.

Ideas ranged from improvements to corporate travel by better predicting travel disruptions, AI powered personalized trip planning for those on tight budgets, and booking flows featuring AI generated imagery depicting the traveler at various stages of their journey.

The top teams, selected based upon a number of criteria including quality of their pitch, were chosen by a panel of judges from Amadeus and Google. The winners included:

  • Winner - Trip.com (Click & Go - Your personalized travel assistant)
  • 1st Runner up - ClearTrip (MyTravel.ai - Personalized Inspiration)
  • 2nd Runner up - Richmond Travels (RABBIT - Easy Business Travel Assistance)
  • Hackers' Favorite - AsiaOneClick (FareSmart AI - Autonomous Search Agent)

"We are thrilled that our work in agentic AI has been recognized with the Amadeus Trav-Tech Hackathon award. This win is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence as we continuously enhance the customer journey at Trip.com and look to pioneer the next generation of travel technology through our unique capabilities. We look forward to working with partners across the industry to advance these innovations for travelers worldwide," says Trip.com Flight Business CTO, Coco Shu.

"At Amadeus, we aim to improve journeys for travelers globally, and hosting hackathons supports this goal. We appreciate the participation of travel agencies from throughout Asia Pacific and look forward to future collaboration. Amadeus congratulates all of the talented people who contributed to the success of this hackathon and looks forward to seeing the solutions that were dreamed up at the event put into real world use to transform the experience of travel for the better," says Jerome Daniel, SVP R&D - Head of Search, Travel Shopping and Reservation.

*Optional tools included Langgraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, Python agents

By PR Newswire

Amadeus

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Amadeus travel technology solutions personalized services

Related Contents

ixigo and Amadeus sign travel distribution partnership

ixigo and Amadeus sign travel distribution partnership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

UBS House of Craft x Dior 2025: Asian Debut in Singapore

UBS House of Craft x Dior 2025: Asian Debut in Singapore

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ATRenew 2025: Earthshot Prize Finalist for Circular Economy Innovation

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

ASICS Wellness Study 2025: 15 Minutes of Movement Beats Week-Long Retreats

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020