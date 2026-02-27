Corporate

MBI Global acquires third plant for Asia Pacific expansion

February 27, 2026 | 09:46
The industrial manufacturer purchased additional production capacity in the region to support growing demand and supply chain diversification strategy.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MBI Global, a subsidiary of the Groupe Rouillier, announces the acquisition of a new manufacturing plant, located in the Asia-Pacific region, to enhance its global manufacturing network and increase its ability to deliver drilling products faster worldwide. This marks the second phase of its strategic expansion in the region, following a recent partnership with AustEx Australian Exploration Engineering, an industry leader in this region.

A Stronger Offering from MBI Global
The new facility will be primarily dedicated to manufacturing MBI Global's consumable products, including drill rods and related equipment, further strengthening the company's production capacity. This focused specialization will significantly increase global product availability and enable MBI Global to better support its customers' operations worldwide.

"This expansion increases our production capacity and gives us higher inventory levels to reduce lead times, reinforcing our long-term commitment to a strong global supply chain," said Mario Rouillier, Chief Executive Officer and President of MBI Global.

In addition to expanding consumables production capacity, MBI Global continues to stand behind every drill delivered, leveraging its international presence to provide ongoing after-sales service and technical support that ensure long-term performance in the field.

A Structured and Strategic Global Presence
This new ISO 9001-certified facility in the Asia-Pacific region brings production closer to key markets, allowing the company to provide faster response times, optimize logistics, and improve access to essential drilling products.

It also strengthens MBI Global's well-established manufacturing footprint, which includes facilities in Val-d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda as well as an international network of subcontracting partners. Together, they form a strong global supply chain capable of consistently meeting growing worldwide demand, while reflecting a broader strategy to align production capacity with regional demand patterns and preserve centralized operational standards.

By PR Newswire

MBI Global

