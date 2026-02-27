Corporate

Terminus Capital takes majority stake in trade surveillance firm Eventus

February 27, 2026 | 09:29
(0) user say
The private equity firm acquired controlling ownership of the regulatory technology provider to fund international expansion of its compliance software.

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminus Capital Partners (TCP), a growth‑oriented private equity firm focused on majority investments in B2B software companies, and Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, announced today that TCP has made a majority investment in the firm, positioning Eventus for accelerated geographical expansion and growth in its product offerings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under Terminus' majority ownership, Eventus will increase its investment in product innovation and platform capabilities; expand its global commercial and support presence; pursue strategic growth initiatives, including selective acquisitions, and continue fortifying its infrastructure to meet evolving regulatory and data challenges. Its brand, strategic focus, leadership team, staff and high-touch service emphasis will remain.

"Eventus has established itself as a leading provider of trade surveillance software, a mission-critical offering for exchanges, broker/dealers, trading firms and other market participants to thrive in a growing and increasingly complex regulatory environment," said Alex Western, Founder and Managing Partner of Terminus Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to partner with the company, and its truly amazing team, to bring the product and technology to new heights, to accelerate growth, and to maximize service and client success."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "We couldn't be more excited about this transaction, which will enable us to unlock a host of new growth opportunities as well as innovative offerings that will help our clients further strengthen their compliance programs and achieve new efficiencies. We have never been on a better trajectory than over the past year, and I'm extraordinarily proud of our team and company achievements, including our deterministic Frank AI solution we launched in the fall. Our support from Terminus reinforces our strategy and positions us to continue leading the industry in helping market participants and venues navigate the changing landscapes in areas such as 24/7 trading and prediction and information markets."

Eventus' Validus platform meets the diverse compliance and market risk needs of multi-asset class global capital markets firms across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. Validus offers an integrated experience, surveilling equities, options, futures, FX, fixed income, and digital assets within a single, unified ecosystem. It empowers compliance teams with ready-to-use, customizable tools and procedures. Eventus has earned nearly 50 global and regional awards for excellence in its platform and client service over the past seven years, most recently honored as Market Surveillance Solution of the Year for Validus in the FOW International Awards 2026.

Through its majority investments, Terminus Capital Partners works closely with management teams to drive sustainable, long‑term value creation. As part of the transaction, Terminus will provide strategic and operational support while preserving Eventus' culture of customer focus, innovation and regulatory expertise.

DA Davidson served as financial advisor, and Jones & Spross served as legal counsel to TCP. Broadhaven was investment banker to Eventus, and Wilson Sonsini served as legal advisor.

Learn more at www.terminuscp.com.

By PR Newswire


Terminus Capital Partners (TCP)
Eventus

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Terminus Capital Eventus trade surveillance

