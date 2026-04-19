Akuvox X910 wins Red Dot Award for AI intercom

XIAMEN, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akuvox, a global leading provider of smart intercom and smart home products and solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship X910 smart door phone has won the Red Dot Award 2026 for Product Design, a globally recognized symbol of design excellence. This underscores Akuvox's commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with aesthetics, and delivering elevated living experiences for today's premium homes.

By fusing elegant design with AI innovation, X910 sets a new benchmark for smart access for luxury residences. Its signature feature is AI-powered package detection, the world's first of its kind, detecting and safeguarding deliveries 24/7 for homeowners. It exemplifies Akuvox's vision to make everyday living more secure, connected, and effortless.

Let's see how Akuvox X910 smart door phone stands out with its practical functions and visual designs:

Real-Time Parcel Monitoring

X910 automatically detects packages as they arrive or get moved, and sends real-time notifications to Akuvox indoor monitors or the SmartPlus App, allowing users to easily keep tabs on their doorsteps from anywhere.

Dual Camera Coverage

A 5-megapixel main camera with HDR and BLC delivers sharp 2K video across a 150° horizontal and 116°vertical field, excelling in any lighting conditions. A secondary 2-megapixel camera below minimizes blind spots and thus offers almost complete visibility.

Superior Audio Clarity

X910 brings flawless two-way communication with a dual-MIC setup and advanced noise cancellation. Users can enjoy crystal-clear and distortion-free audio even in noisy environments or poor network connections.

Flexible Access Methods

Supporting smart access via BLE, NFC, QR code, RFID card, and Akuvox SmartPlus App, X910 offers homeowners great flexibility to match different lifestyles.

IP66 & IK08 Rated Protection

X910's IP66 waterproofing and IK08 impact resistance allow it to work reliably from -40℃ to +55℃ in harsh weather conditions such as blizzards or heatwaves.

Sleek and Stylish Visual Impact

With its compact form in a sophisticated dark tone, X910 harmonizes beautifully with upscale architecture. Its minimalist backlit single-button embraces functionality while serving as a refined visual statement.

The X910 door phone embodies smarter living where design meets intelligence and convenience meets trust — built for durability, precision, and peak performance. With Red Dot Award 2026, Akuvox once again presents itself as a major driving force in human-centered design and smart innovation.