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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aircom unveils raNora agentic AI for autonomous networks

March 19, 2026 | 13:54
(0) user say
The telecommunications software provider launched an artificial intelligence platform enabling self-optimizing mobile network operations without manual intervention.

FAIRFAX, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircom today announced the launch of raNora, a standalone Agentic AI platform designed to support day-to-day radio planning and engineering workflows. Developed as part of Aircom's Autonomous Networks vision, raNora introduces a governed, telco-trained multi-agent architecture that brings structured reasoning and execution into operational environments.

As radio networks grow in complexity, operational models remain heavily manual. Operators face mounting cost pressure, fragmented tooling, and ticket-driven processes that limit efficiency. raNora addresses this challenge by embedding AI directly into engineering runbooks—allowing specialized agents to execute repeatable tasks while humans supervise policy and edge cases.

Unlike generic AI assistants, raNora is purpose-built for RAN operations. Its architecture combines LLM-based reasoning engine that fuses network topology, configuration, performance and planning data. Aircom trained telco-AI agents are grounded in engineering guardrails with its multi-stage orchestrator ensuring repeatability and traceability.

raNora's release includes two high-impact agents:

  • Database Agent – supporting network data queries, compliance audits, discrepancy analysis, and corrective action proposals.
  • Coverage Agent – enabling coverage analysis, statistical reporting, interactive maps, and automated site placement recommendations.

"The shift toward autonomous networks requires AI that can operate within governed workflows—not just generate insights," said Khurram Chaudhry, VP Products & Engineering, Aircom. "raNora represents a major step in bringing agentic AI into everyday radio planning, helping operators reduce manual effort, improve engineering productivity, and build trust in AI-assisted execution."

raNora supports both hybrid and local deployment models, enabling operators to align AI adoption with security and regulatory compliance. Additional raNora AI agents are planned to be rolled out in the second half of 2026.

raNora is available for field trials. Write to us at raNora@teoco.com or contact your local Aircom representative.

For more information, visit teocoaircom.com.

By PR Newswire

Aircom International

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TagTag:
Aircom raNora raNora agentic AI

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