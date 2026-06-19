Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI network growth creates $500M test opportunity

June 19, 2026 | 09:40
(0) user say
Frost & Sullivan analysis highlights that AI network infrastructure expansion could generate up to $500 million in opportunities for test and measurement providers.

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Test and Measurement in Artificial Intelligence Networks, Global, 2025–2030, finds that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is creating significant opportunities for test and measurement (T&M) providers. With AI network infrastructure growing by more than 20% annually, organisations are increasingly investing in solutions that validate performance, security, scalability, interoperability, and compliance across complex AI-enabled environments. The study identifies multiple growth opportunities worth up to $500 million over the next five years.

"AI networks are becoming the backbone of next-generation digital infrastructure, but their complexity demands a fundamentally new approach to testing and validation," said Sujan Sami, Global Industrial Programme Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

"With AI network infrastructure expanding at more than 20% annually, demand for advanced test and measurement solutions is accelerating. Organisations need robust tools to benchmark performance, validate security, support compliance requirements, and optimise increasingly data-intensive AI workloads. As a result, we see multiple growth opportunities worth between $100 million and $500 million emerging over the next five years for vendors that can deliver scalable, future-ready solutions."

According to the report, the need to benchmark, fine-tune, and secure AI networks against standard protocols is one of the primary growth drivers for the market. The proliferation of AI-enabled applications in mission-critical sectors such as healthcare, defence, satellite communications, and industrial automation is increasing the importance of network validation and performance testing. In addition, growing demand for AI-powered semiconductors and advanced computing infrastructure is creating new opportunities for T&M vendors to support next-generation network architectures.

North America currently leads the AI infrastructure market, accounting for roughly one-third of global demand, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by investments in AI, 5G, cloud computing, and digital transformation initiatives.

Frost & Sullivan identifies major growth opportunities driven by demand for sustainable, cost-efficient testing solutions, advances in digital twins, edge computing, IoT, and AI-driven testing, and the need to optimise increasingly data-intensive AI workloads.

The report also highlights the growing importance of innovative commercial models, including testing-as-a-service, outcome-based testing, simulation and emulation services, and subscription-based offerings that help organisations reduce capital expenditure while accelerating deployment of advanced testing capabilities.

"As AI continues to reshape industries, organisations will require increasingly sophisticated testing capabilities to ensure that critical networks operate securely, efficiently, and reliably," Sami concluded. "Companies that embrace flexible business models, invest in future-ready testing technologies, and support customers throughout the AI infrastructure lifecycle will be best positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities emerging in this market."

To claim your complimentary extract from this Growth Opportunity Analysis, click here.

To purchase the full report, please visit our store: AI Network Test and Measurement Market Global 2030

By PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI network Frost & Sullivan network growth creates Infrastructure expansion

Related Contents

Ameresco earns Frost & Sullivan recognition for advancing intelligent microgrid systems

Ameresco earns Frost & Sullivan recognition for advancing intelligent microgrid systems

Frost & Sullivan names Phancy Rise vGPU a Tier 1 leading AI infrastructure platform

Frost & Sullivan names Phancy Rise vGPU a Tier 1 leading AI infrastructure platform

Frost & Sullivan: AI, biologics and supply resilience redefine pharma growth through 2031

Frost & Sullivan: AI, biologics and supply resilience redefine pharma growth through 2031

Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

Vietnamese firms turn to TOD to modernise urban development

Vietnamese firms turn to TOD to modernise urban development

DGS receives Frost & Sullivan 2025 award for 4G/5G network optimisation

DGS receives Frost & Sullivan 2025 award for 4G/5G network optimisation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

MINISO brings 50 YOYO figures to NYC Oculus

MINISO brings 50 YOYO figures to NYC Oculus

YY Group sets 30-for-1 reverse stock split

YY Group sets 30-for-1 reverse stock split

Flexsys raises insoluble sulfur prices in Asia

Flexsys raises insoluble sulfur prices in Asia

ZEISS, Envision partner on VR glaucoma testing

ZEISS, Envision partner on VR glaucoma testing

ChinaAMC bridges investors with China agri-food ESG

ChinaAMC bridges investors with China agri-food ESG

Cision launches AI Coverage Analysis in CisionOne

Cision launches AI Coverage Analysis in CisionOne

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Thailand's trust capital is strategic advantage, says NUS dean

Thailand's trust capital is strategic advantage, says NUS dean

Hong Kong jumps to world's No. 2 in competitiveness

Hong Kong jumps to world's No. 2 in competitiveness

Vietcap signs $170 million syndicated loan facility

Vietcap signs $170 million syndicated loan facility

MINISO brings 50 YOYO figures to NYC Oculus

MINISO brings 50 YOYO figures to NYC Oculus

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020