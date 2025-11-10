Corporate

ADB invests in Farmdar’s AI-driven agri-expansion

November 10, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
Farmdar, today announced that it has raised funding from ADB Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Asian Development Bank.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmdar, an agritech company that uses AI and space technologies for sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture, today announced that it has raised funding from ADB Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Asian Development Bank.

This strategic investment and long-term partnership will allow Farmdar to accelerate deployment of its AI and precision agriculture product to farmers, agribusinesses, and allied industries across South and Southeast Asia.

"Farmdar harnesses satellite data and AI-powered analytics to tackle critical challenges in agriculture and its supply chain. With ADB's strong presence in the sector, this collaboration creates a unique opportunity to scale Farmdar's solutions across Southeast Asia, advancing climate resilience and adaptation at a transformative level," said Arsalan Farooquee, from ADB Ventures.

"We are excited for ADB Ventures to join us on our bold journey to transform lives and impact society," said Muhammed Bukhari, Co-founder and CEO. "Farmdar is already deeply committed to Asia. Partnering with ADB, with its rich institutional history and legacy, will enable us to drive sustainable and inclusive growth in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam."

The investment arrives at a critical time. Farming communities in Asia face mounting climate change pressures, declining productivity, and volatile supply chains. The ability to monitor, predict, and respond with precision is indispensable for farmers, agribusinesses, financial institutions, and governments alike.

Farmdar serves multiple agricultural segments — seed and crop protection, fertilizer, food and beverage, machinery, agritech, and financial institutions — covering all major crops, including wheat, rice, corn, soybean, sugarcane, potato, and other fruits and vegetables.

Its products include CropScan™, an AI and space technology driven crop insights platform that helps agribusinesses plan better, and YieldPro™, a crop monitoring platform enabling farmers and agribusinesses to increase yields, cut input costs, and adapt to climate change.

The funding will allow Farmdar to strengthen existing markets and launch pilots in new ones across Asia. The round, which also included existing investors Indus Valley Capital and Moment Ventures, underscores broad investor support for Farmdar's growth strategy.

For more information, visit farmdar.ai.

By PR Newswire

Farmdar

Farmdar ADB Ventures ADB bank

