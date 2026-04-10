Acer March revenue hits NT$29.9 billion, up 39.3%

TAIPEI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for March at NT$29.90 billion, up 2.1% year-on-year (YoY) and 39.3% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q1'26 reached NT$72.43 billion with 18.1% growth YoY. In the U.S., Acer retained its No. 5 rank for total PCs in Q1'26 [1].

Highlights in Q1 include:

Revenues from PCs grew by 15.6% YoY

Revenues from gaming businesses grew by 25.4% YoY

Revenues from commercial PCs [2] grew by 34.6% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [3] and displays grew 29.2% YoY in Q1 and contributed 34.6% of the group's total revenues.

Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their March and preliminary Q1 revenues. In March, Acer Gaming successfully listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Innovation Board; while Acerpure expects to become listed on the Taipei Exchange (it is currently listed on the Taipei Exchange Emerging Stock Market) later this month. Among its businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 113.8% in Q1 YoY.