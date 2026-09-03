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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ABB debuts IP66 industrial drives for harsh Australian environments

September 03, 2026 | 15:12
(0) user say
Engineering group ABB released its ACS580, ACH580, and ACQ580 IP66-rated drive systems to protect industrial equipment in harsh manufacturing and wastewater processing settings.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB has introduced ACS580, ACH580 and ACQ580 drives with IP66/Type 4X protection, extending the range of motor control solutions available for applications operating in demanding environmental conditions. The new drives are designed for installations where motor control equipment may be exposed to dust, water, humidity, outdoor weather and other harsh conditions, providing greater flexibility when considering drive selection, installation design and equipment location.

Tailored for different industry requirements

The three drive families are designed to address the specific requirements of different industries and applications:

  • ACS580 IP66/Type 4X drives are designed for demanding food and beverage environments, supporting motor-driven applications including pumps, fans, compressors, mixers and conveyors operating across wet, washdown, indoor and outdoor production environments.
  • ACH580 IP66/Type 4X drives are designed specifically for HVACR applications, supporting equipment operating in exposed and outdoor locations, including rooftop air handling units, cooling towers, exterior exhaust fans, outdoor pump skids and outdoor chiller units.
  • ACQ580 IP66/Type 4X drives are designed for water and wastewater environments, supporting a broad range of applications including clarifiers, surface aerators, screens, flocculators, dosing systems, activated sludge pumps, lift stations and booster stations.

Many Australian facilities operate in environments that present challenging conditions for installed electrical equipment. The IP66/Type 4X design provides greater flexibility to locate drives closer to the application, where appropriate for the installation.

By reducing the need for additional protective enclosures or dedicated electrical rooms and enabling shorter motor cable runs, this approach can reduce site installation costs and complexity. It can also support faster installation and commissioning and a smaller overall system footprint.

The drives incorporate a range of built-in features designed to support installation, operation and integration, including coated circuit boards, integrated EMC C2 filtering, a built-in DC choke for harmonic mitigation, and Safe Torque Off (STO). The design also provides option slots for additional I/O and fieldbus communications, enabling the drives to be configured for different application requirements.

Optional Bluetooth-enabled control panels further support commissioning and interaction with the drives. When used with ABB's Drivetune mobile application, Bluetooth connectivity provides a convenient way to access and work with drive settings. ABB's drive software and connectivity tools can also support commissioning and diagnostic activities.

ABB is also highlighting the importance of distinguishing ingress protection ratings from other environmental performance characteristics when selecting equipment for demanding applications.

In Australia, an IP66 rating relates specifically to the enclosure's protection against the ingress of dust and water, in accordance with AS/NZS 60529 and IEC 60529. The first digit, 6, denotes a dust-tight enclosure, while the second 6 denotes protection against powerful water jets.

Environmental characteristics such as UV, corrosion and chemical resistance should therefore be considered separately from the IP66 classification and assessed against the specifications and testing applicable to the individual product. This distinction is particularly relevant for equipment installed in outdoor, coastal, washdown or chemically exposed environments. ABB, for example, separately identifies corrosion, UV and chemical-resistance characteristics for its ACS580 IP66/Type 4X drive rather than treating these as properties conferred by the IP66 rating itself.

The ACS580, ACH580 and ACQ580 IP66/Type 4X drive range is available in power ratings from 5.5 kW to 22 kW, providing a solution for applications where protection against dust ingress and water exposure is an important consideration in the selection, installation and operation of variable speed drives.

Learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nCWb7g-MGI

By PR Newswire

ABB

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ABB Industrial drives for harsh IP66

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