77M US soccer fans prefer watching at home

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's biggest soccer summer is moving into the living room, according to new research from Govee, a leading smart lighting brand.

The research found that 53% of U.S. fans planning to watch this summer's global soccer tournament prefer watching matches at home — equivalent to an estimated 77 million fans nationwide — with the living room becoming the go-to place to watch.

Fans are choosing home for a mix of comfort, control and cost. Rising live-sports prices are also shaping how people think about match day, with 75% of Americans saying the cost of tickets, travel, food and parking has made attending live sporting events less appealing than it used to be.

Yet while home offers clear benefits, many fans still want to capture the energy, color and shared emotion of the stadium. That gap is helping drive demand for better watch-party setups, with smart lighting becoming part of how fans bring the big-game atmosphere home.

Home Is the New Stadium, but Fans Still Miss the In-Person Energy

Home has become the default match-day setting for many fans, with the living room now the go-to place to watch. The reason is not just convenience. Fans are looking for a more comfortable, controllable and cost-effective way to experience major matches, while rising live-sports prices continue to influence how they choose to watch.

At the same time, home viewing still has one obvious rival: the crowd. Almost half of U.S. soccer tournament viewers say live crowd energy and noise is what they miss most when watching from home.

That tension — wanting the energy of the stadium alongside the comfort and control of home — is helping drive demand for better watch-party setups, with many viewers saying they would rather upgrade their home entertainment system than spend the same money on a single live ticket.

Research highlights include:

53% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers prefer watching matches at home — equivalent to an estimated 77 million fans nationwide

Nearly 70% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers plan to watch or host in the living room or main indoor space, making it nearly three times more popular than the next-most-selected single home location

75% of Americans say rising ticket, travel, food and parking costs have made attending live sporting events less appealing

67% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers would rather upgrade their home entertainment system than spend the same money on a single live ticket

56% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers say live crowd energy and noise is what they miss most when watching from home

Smart Lighting Is Becoming Part of the Match-Day Atmosphere

As fans build better watch-party setups, they are looking beyond the screen alone. The watch party is becoming more social, more visual and more immersive, with lighting and atmosphere playing a bigger role in how fans bring the feeling of a major match into the home.

Among U.S. soccer tournament viewers, 68% say that with the right technology, they can make watching at home just as exciting as being in the stadium. A further 67% say the right lighting and sound are crucial to recreating the high-energy adrenaline of a live stadium crowd at home.

Govee's smart lights let fans change the color and feel of a room for match day, from team-inspired scenes to lighting effects for pre-game build-up, goal celebrations, halftime hosting and post-match wind-downs.

With one tap in the Govee Home app, or a voice command through Alexa or Google Home, fans can shift their space from everyday lighting into a more energized match-day setting. Viewers can customize colors and effects, or use the AI Lighting Bot to create team-inspired lighting scenes, whether they are cheering from the couch, the patio or the backyard.

Research highlights include:

68% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers say the right technology can make watching at home just as exciting as being in the stadium

67% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers say the right lighting and sound are crucial to recreating stadium adrenaline at home

62% of U.S. soccer tournament viewers say an immersive atmosphere, including lighting, makes a sports watch party better

66% are interested in a single product or system that can instantly transform an indoor or outdoor space into the perfect watch-party atmosphere

43% have already purchased or are actively planning to purchase smart lighting products to improve their soccer tournament watch-party experience

Younger Fans Are Driving the Smart-Lighting Watch-Party Trend

Younger fans are helping shape a more immersive, shareable watch-party culture. For this audience, the watch party is becoming more than a broadcast. It is a social and visual occasion that can be built around team colors, lighting that reacts to the moment, synced effects and one-tap ways to transform the room.

The research shows that 18–34-year-olds are especially open to using smart lighting as part of the match-day experience. For younger fans, smart lighting is not just a decorative add-on; it is becoming part of how they create the moment around the game.

Research highlights include:

90% of 18–34-year-olds are considering, planning or have already purchased smart lighting for this summer's global soccer tournament

Adults under 35 are among the most likely to plan to watch this summer's global soccer tournament

Younger adults are significantly more likely than older age groups to see lighting and atmosphere as a more important part of the watch-party experience

Younger viewers show stronger interest in reactive lighting, immersive environments and one-step watch-party transformation systems

The findings build on Govee's recently announced collaboration with legendary goalkeeper and American soccer icon Tim Howard, which celebrates "unstoppable fun" and encourages fans to rethink what a watch party can feel like this summer.

For more information about Govee smart lighting products, visit govee.com.