Yunji beats H1 forecasts, revenue jumps 25%

First Half 2025 Highlights

Total revenues in the first half of 2025 were RMB158.3 million ( US$22.1 million ), compared with RMB233.8 million in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had an impact on sales.

( ), compared with in the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to soft consumer confidence and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, which had an impact on sales. Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 was 71.0%.

Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "In the first half of 2025, we continued to advance our strategic transformation toward becoming a trusted advocate for organic living. By building an integrated portfolio that combines organic health products, beauty offerings, and immersive wellness experiences, we are deepening customer engagement and reinforcing our focus on high‑margin, high‑retention categories. We are expanding user acquisition through both online and offline channels to better connect with consumers and deliver greater value to our members."

"During the first half of 2025, we continued to optimize our cost structure while ensuring efficient capital allocation. We remain committed to maintaining financial discipline and driving improved profitability while supporting long-term, sustainable growth," said Ms. Nan Song, Senior Financial Director of Yunji.

First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total cost of revenues decreased by 31.2% to RMB83.5 million (US$11.7 million), or 52.7% of total revenues, from RMB121.3 million, or 51.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. Revenues and cost of revenues are recognized on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues, which mainly comprises the costs related to the sales of merchandise, decreased accordingly in the first half of 2025.

Total operating expenses increased by 20.3% to RMB179.4 million (US$25.0 million) from RMB149.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 51.7% to RMB20.6 million ( US$2.9 million ), or 13.0% of total revenues, from RMB42.6 million , or 18.2% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

( ), or 13.0% of total revenues, from , or 18.2% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 5.5% to RMB50.1 million ( US$7.0 million ), or 31.6% of total revenues, from RMB47.5 million , or 20.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in member management fees, as a result of our expanded initiatives to grow the membership base, and (ii) the increase in personnel costs as a result of adjusting staffing structure to support market expansion initiatives, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses.

( ), or 31.6% of total revenues, from , or 20.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increase in member management fees, as a result of our expanded initiatives to grow the membership base, and (ii) the increase in personnel costs as a result of adjusting staffing structure to support market expansion initiatives, partially offset by a reduction in advertising expenses. Technology and content expenses decreased by 40.0% to RMB15.3 million ( US$2.1 million ), or 9.7% of total revenues, from RMB25.5 million , or 10.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

( ), or 9.7% of total revenues, from , or 10.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements. General and administrative expenses increased by 178.6% to RMB93.4 million ( US$13.0 million ), or 59.0% of total revenues, from RMB33.5 million , or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in an allowance for credit losses[4] , partially offset by (i) the reduction in professional service expenses, as a result of our cost-saving efforts, and (ii) the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Loss from operations was RMB100.4 million (US$14.0 million), compared with RMB32.4 million in the same period of 2024.

Financial income, net was RMB3.9 million (US$0.5 million), compared with financial income, net of RMB25.6 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the fair value changes of equity securities investments.

Net loss was RMB100.7 million (US$14.1 million), compared with RMB8.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB100.5 million (US$14.0 million), compared with RMB6.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.05, compared with RMB0.00 in the same period of 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net loss as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net loss because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net loss enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net loss is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net loss. Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

