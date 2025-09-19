Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yichun Autumn Tourism 2025 Highlights Colorful Mountains and Cultural Treasures

September 19, 2025 | 15:34
(0) user say
Heilongjiang’s Yichun city has launched its autumn tourism campaign, showcasing stunning landscapes and cultural experiences.

YICHUN, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from iqingdao.

On September 15, 2025, Autumn Special Cultural Tourism Press Conference was officially held by Information Office of Yichun Municipal People's Government. A series of cultural tourism packages, routes, activities with Yichun characteristics were announced by Yichun Municipal Bureau of Culture, Media, and Tourism.

With the core theme of "The Most Colorful Mountains", five autumn travel packages were well elaborated and launched, namely the self-driving tour, the health and wellness tour, the rural leisure tour, the gourmet food tour, and the cultural experience tour. In Yichun, tourists can appreciate the rhythm and charm of autumn by various activities, such as climbing colorful mountains, picking up fallen leaves, participating in harvest, and tasting wild delicacies.

Given the transport networks and the distribution of scenic spots, six autumn travel routes were designed, namely the four-day self-driving tour, the five-day ecological panoramic tour, the four-day rural exploration tour, the five-day study tour, the six-day healthcare tour, and the two-day Sino-Russian border tour. Almost all scenic spots involved, tourists can fully enjoy themselves at the home of forest.

During the forthcoming autumn travel season, Yichun will focus on the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. A total of 45 activities are well organized, involving sports events, photographic exhibition, festival celebration, artistic performance, folk culture, and family study tour. Yichun are looking forward to present a romantic and wonderful tour for both local residents and tourists from afar in the most colorful mountains.

By PR Newswire

iqingdao

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Colorful mountains tour Autumn cultural tourism Yichun tourism packages Selfdriving tour Yichun

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

Teatro Colón Hosts Year of Culture Concert

Teatro Colón Hosts Year of Culture Concert

Stevie Awards Announce Finalists in Women in Business 2025

Stevie Awards Announce Finalists in Women in Business 2025

RuggON Unveils Rugged Mining Solutions at AIMEX 2025

RuggON Unveils Rugged Mining Solutions at AIMEX 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020