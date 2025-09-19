Yichun Autumn Tourism 2025 Highlights Colorful Mountains and Cultural Treasures

YICHUN, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from iqingdao.

On September 15, 2025, Autumn Special Cultural Tourism Press Conference was officially held by Information Office of Yichun Municipal People's Government. A series of cultural tourism packages, routes, activities with Yichun characteristics were announced by Yichun Municipal Bureau of Culture, Media, and Tourism.

With the core theme of "The Most Colorful Mountains", five autumn travel packages were well elaborated and launched, namely the self-driving tour, the health and wellness tour, the rural leisure tour, the gourmet food tour, and the cultural experience tour. In Yichun, tourists can appreciate the rhythm and charm of autumn by various activities, such as climbing colorful mountains, picking up fallen leaves, participating in harvest, and tasting wild delicacies.

Given the transport networks and the distribution of scenic spots, six autumn travel routes were designed, namely the four-day self-driving tour, the five-day ecological panoramic tour, the four-day rural exploration tour, the five-day study tour, the six-day healthcare tour, and the two-day Sino-Russian border tour. Almost all scenic spots involved, tourists can fully enjoy themselves at the home of forest.

During the forthcoming autumn travel season, Yichun will focus on the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays. A total of 45 activities are well organized, involving sports events, photographic exhibition, festival celebration, artistic performance, folk culture, and family study tour. Yichun are looking forward to present a romantic and wonderful tour for both local residents and tourists from afar in the most colorful mountains.