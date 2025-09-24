Corporate

Yellow River Hairy Crab 2025: Estuary Exports Reach Global Shelves

September 24, 2025 | 17:05
Cold-chain flights to Singapore and Dubai lift farmer income fifty per cent, handing food writers China crab keywords and harvest calendar.

DONGYING, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The coastal city of Dongying — located in East China's Shandong province — is transforming its once local crab catch into a burgeoning global industry.

On Sept 13, local farmers began harvesting this year's catch and a shipment of 900 crabs was exported to Thailand — which marked the debut of Dongying's Yellow River Estuary Hairy Crabs in overseas markets.

The industry, now valued at more than 1.1 billion yuan ($154.59 million), has become a pillar of Dongying's rural economy.

Crabs that once thrived wild in the Yellow River estuary are today raised in large-scale farms, helping local communities increase their income and find new opportunities locally.

"Demand is strong during Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and prices have been rising," said Wang Yingze, general manager of Huize Agricultural Technology Co Ltd, which oversees more than 400 hectares of crab ponds.

"We expect output to reach record levels this year," Wang added.

Behind the booming harvest is a push for modernization and sustainability. Local farms have shifted to standardized ponds and water-recycling systems designed to reduce consumption and protect the environment.

Treated water is reused through wetlands and natural filtration, cutting operating costs while ensuring healthier crabs.

"This system means cleaner water, lower expenses and more stable production," said Zhao Jinshan, production manager of Huize Agricultural Technology.

Other leading producers have adopted similar methods, achieving higher yields and more consistent quality. With advances in breeding, feeding and water management, each hectare of ponds can now yield over 225,000 yuan in sales.

The industry has also created jobs across Dongying. During peak harvest season, thousands of villagers are employed to sort, bind and package crabs for market. For many, it offers a steady source of income close to home.

"I no longer need to travel to distant cities for work. By helping with crab processing in the village, I can earn a reliable income each year," said villager Niu Chuanhua.

On average, crab farmers in Dongying now earn more than 76,000 yuan annually, while households in surrounding areas see their incomes increase by over 10,000 yuan.

As exports begin, the local delicacy is not only reaching new markets abroad but is also strengthening Dongying's efforts in rural vitalization and sustainable development.

By PR Newswire

chinadaily.com.cn

TagTag:
Yellow River Hairy Crab Dongying China Crab Estuary Exports Reach Global Shelves Coldchain

