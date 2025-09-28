Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wuqiao Circus Festival 2025: Twentieth Edition Welcomes Global Acts

September 28, 2025 | 23:53
(0) user say
Five hundred performers from thirty countries join, offering culture blogs Wuqiao circus keywords and live performance dates.

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media.

The 20th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival is being held from September 28 to October 8, 2025, jointly hosted in Wuqiao County of Cangzhou City and Shijiazhuang City.

For the first time in the festival's 38-year history, the main events are staged in Wuqiao—the "hometown of acrobatics." The Acrobatic Festival is finally coming home!

What exciting performances await? Which Chinese and international artists will take the stage? How do experts and scholars view this long-awaited "homecoming" celebration?

We've invited Great Wall international communication officers -- Emily Francis (USA), Maria Clara Silva (Brazil), and Karpovich Polina (Russia) to explore Wuqiao together and bring you an exclusive view.

By PR Newswire

Great Wall New Media

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wuqiao Circus Festival Cangzhou City

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

CIIF 2025: Shanghai Electric Boosts Energy and Supply Chain Resilience

CIIF 2025: Shanghai Electric Boosts Energy and Supply Chain Resilience

China Egypt Collaboration 2025: Promoting Civilization Dialogue

China Egypt Collaboration 2025: Promoting Civilization Dialogue

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020