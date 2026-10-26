Longbridge opens investor concept cafe in Singapore retail space

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Café is deliberately different from a traditional financial branch. Rather than being built around transactions, the space is designed around how people actually learn, connect and spend their time. Visitors can join a market discussion or educational session, explore digital investment tools, meet like-minded people, work between appointments or simply enjoy a coffee, with no obligation to do business.

"The investment journey has moved almost entirely onto our screens. People research companies on their phones, follow markets in real time and increasingly use AI to help them make sense of information. But learning, exchanging perspectives and building confidence remain very human experiences," said Gavin Chia, CEO of Longbridge Securities Singapore and Regional CEO. "That is the gap we wanted this space to address. It is not about recreating the brokerage branches of the past. It is about asking what a physical space can contribute to the investor of today."

Why open a physical investor space when investing has gone digital?

That is perhaps the most obvious question behind Longbridge Café.

Retail investing has become increasingly self-directed. Investors can access markets, company information, research and digital tools without visiting a physical location.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating that shift further.

Yet greater access to information has also created a different problem: investors are often confronted with too much of it.

Financial news, company announcements, analyst research, social media commentary and AI-generated answers can all compete for attention at once. That changes the role a physical space can play.

"Twenty years ago, investors often needed a physical branch because there were things they simply could not do themselves. Today, almost everything can be done digitally," Chia said."So if you create a physical space now, it has to earn its relevance in a completely different way. It should not exist because investors need somewhere to transact. It should exist because there is still value in learning together, exchanging views and making sense of markets with other people."

Longbridge Café is built around that premise.

Rather than positioning the venue as an alternative to digital investing, the space is intended to complement it — providing an environment for education, discussion and community around an increasingly digital investment journey.

Designed around how investors actually use a space

The investor-first thinking extends into the physical layout.

Different areas of the café have been organised to accommodate educational sessions, market discussions, smaller group conversations, technology discovery, individual work and informal meetings.

The aim is for these activities to coexist rather than separating "financial" and "lifestyle" experiences into different parts of the venue.

"We started with the investment community, not with the idea of opening a café," said Chia."We asked: if you were designing a physical space around investors today, what would they actually need? They may want to attend a discussion, sit down with friends to talk about markets, spend some time understanding a new technology, work for an hour between meetings, or simply have somewhere comfortable to think."

"That thinking shaped the space. The café element makes it more approachable, but investing and the investment community remain at the centre of the concept," he added.

The venue will host regular investor education sessions, market conversations, community activities and collaborations with external partners.

The objective is not simply to create footfall around the opening, but to build recurring reasons for investors to return.

Where Longbridge AI fits in

Technology discovery will also form part of the experience at Longbridge Café.

Visitors will be able to learn about tools including Longbridge AI and understand practical ways artificial intelligence can be used to work through market information and investment research.

Rather than presenting AI as a standalone attraction, Longbridge plans to use the space to make new investment technology more understandable in the context of how investors actually research markets.

The challenge, Chia said, has shifted from finding information to interpreting it.

"Investors today do not suffer from a lack of information. They suffer from an abundance of it," he said. "You can have earnings reports, financial data, analyst commentary, news and social media open at the same time. AI has the potential to help investors work through that complexity, but the goal should not simply be to produce more answers faster."

"The real value is helping people ask better questions, understand what matters and ultimately exercise better judgement. Technology should support the investor's thinking, not replace it."

That philosophy also informs how technology will feature within the café: primarily through learning, discovery and practical use cases rather than as technology for technology's sake.

Why coffee is part of the investment experience

The lifestyle element is intentional too.

Longbridge Café will serve pourover coffee with specialty beans, with particular attention given to the quality of the coffee and hospitality experience.

For Chia, that is not separate from the investor proposition.

"If we say that the investment community is at the heart of what we are building, then that commitment should be visible in every detail," he said."It should show up in the technology people use, the programmes we create, the way the space is organised and even the coffee we serve."

"We are bringing in high-quality coffee because the philosophy is the same: whether someone is interacting with us digitally or spending an hour in the café, we want the experience to feel considered. Quality should not stop at the screen."

The distinction is important.

The aim is not to turn investing into a lifestyle product, but to acknowledge that investing already sits alongside work, conversations, technology and everyday routines for many people.

A physical investor community space therefore has to work as a place people genuinely want to spend time in.

From a place people visit to a community people return to

The longer-term measure of success for Longbridge Café will not be opening-day attendance.

It will be whether investors continue to return.

Regular educational programmes, market discussions, technology discovery sessions and collaborations are intended to turn the venue into an ongoing gathering point for Singapore's retail investment community.

"Opening a space is the easy part. Building a community is much harder," said Chia. "If people come once because they are curious, that is a good start. But the real test is whether they come back because they learnt something useful, met someone interesting or found a conversation worth continuing."

"That is what we want Longbridge Café to become — not simply somewhere associated with an investment brand, but somewhere that is genuinely useful to the investment community."

The concept also reflects a wider question facing increasingly digital financial platforms.

If investors no longer need physical locations to transact, what should those spaces become?

For Longbridge Café, the answer is less about bringing digital investing back offline than creating something digital platforms cannot fully replicate: a physical environment for conversation, learning and community.

Investing may increasingly happen on a screen.

The investor experience does not have to end there.

What is Longbridge Café Singapore?

Longbridge Café Singapore is a community and lifestyle space designed around the needs and interests of retail investors. It is operated by Longbridge AI, an affiliate company of Longbridge Securities. It brings together investor education, market conversations, technology discovery, community programmes and a contemporary café environment.

Longbridge Café Singapore officially opens on 21 October 2026 at 5 Wallich St, #01-15 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078884 and is open from 8am to 6pm on weekdays, 10am - 6pm on weekends.

What can visitors do at Longbridge Café Singapore?

Visitors can use the café as an everyday meeting and work space, attend investor education and market-related programmes, participate in community activities and discover digital investment technologies including Longbridge AI.

The venue is designed around learning, discovery and community rather than functioning as a traditional financial branch.