Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Westpac Backs 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards

August 18, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
Partnership with Precedent Productions highlights SME sector support.

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precedent Productions is proud to welcome Westpac as a Major Partner of the 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

Now in its 26th year, the prestigious Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a national recognition program dedicated to highlighting the contributions of small businesses from a broad range of industries across Australia. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown to become one of Australia's most respected awards programs that not only recognises economic impact, but also the vital role these small businesses play in their local communities.

"Our mission has always been to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of small business owners and to give them the recognition they deserve," says Steve Loe, Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions. "We're thrilled to have Westpac join us in this mission and share in our passion for celebrating innovation and community spirit. Every year, these Awards uncover inspiring stories of determination and success."

Westpac's partnership reflects a shared belief in supporting the growth and sustainability of small businesses across the country. "Every great business starts with a moment of courage, that leap of faith when someone decides to turn their passion into purpose." says Anthony Mathews, National General Manager, SME & Small Business at Westpac Group. "We're proud to partner with Precedent Productions to support the Australian Small Business Champion Awards, a program that celebrates the passion, resilience, and impact of small businesses across the country."

Winners of each program will be announced at two separate National Gala Presentation Evenings at the Hyatt Regency Sydney:

Trades Awards Gala - Friday, 29 August 2025 https://www.championawards.com.au/trades

Professionals Awards Gala - Saturday, 30 August 2025

https://www.championawards.com.au/professionals

By PR Newswire

Precedent Productions

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Westpac 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020