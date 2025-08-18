Westpac Backs 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precedent Productions is proud to welcome Westpac as a Major Partner of the 2025 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

Now in its 26th year, the prestigious Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a national recognition program dedicated to highlighting the contributions of small businesses from a broad range of industries across Australia. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown to become one of Australia's most respected awards programs that not only recognises economic impact, but also the vital role these small businesses play in their local communities.

"Our mission has always been to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of small business owners and to give them the recognition they deserve," says Steve Loe, Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions. "We're thrilled to have Westpac join us in this mission and share in our passion for celebrating innovation and community spirit. Every year, these Awards uncover inspiring stories of determination and success."

Westpac's partnership reflects a shared belief in supporting the growth and sustainability of small businesses across the country. "Every great business starts with a moment of courage, that leap of faith when someone decides to turn their passion into purpose." says Anthony Mathews, National General Manager, SME & Small Business at Westpac Group. "We're proud to partner with Precedent Productions to support the Australian Small Business Champion Awards, a program that celebrates the passion, resilience, and impact of small businesses across the country."

Winners of each program will be announced at two separate National Gala Presentation Evenings at the Hyatt Regency Sydney:

Trades Awards Gala - Friday, 29 August 2025 https://www.championawards.com.au/trades

Professionals Awards Gala - Saturday, 30 August 2025

https://www.championawards.com.au/professionals