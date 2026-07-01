Shell sells 50% stake in Na Kika Gulf of America platform and Coulomb tieback

HOUSTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, has agreed to sell its 50% non-operated working interest in the Na Kika platform and associated fields in the Gulf of America as well as its 100% owned Coulomb tieback. The assets will be acquired by subsidiaries of Talos Energy and Ridgewood Energy for a total consideration of $1.7 billion, subject to customary adjustments and certain contingent payments.

"The Gulf of America is one of our highest-value basins, and we are actively shaping our portfolio to ensure our Upstream business continues to be resilient and increasingly competitive," said Peter Costello, Shell's Upstream President. "We remain focused on sustaining our material liquids production into the next decade."

Shell's deep-water business is differentiated by its scale, efficiency, and infrastructure. Shell is the only international oil company with a leading portfolio position in both the Gulf of America and Brazil, two of the highest-margin and lowest-carbon production basins in the world.

The transaction has an effective date of July 1, 2025, and is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.