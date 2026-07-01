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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Indonesia Stock Exchange advances transparency framework backed by financial regulator

July 01, 2026 | 11:11
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The Indonesia Stock Exchange, alongside self-regulatory organisations KPEI and KSEI and with support from the Financial Services Authority, rolled out updated market transparency frameworks targeting stronger investor confidence.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), alongside fellow Self-Regulatory Organizations (SROs), the Indonesia Clearing and Guarantee Corporation (KPEI) and the Indonesia Central Securities Depository (KSEI), and supported by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), is accelerating comprehensive capital market reforms designed to systematically deepen transparency, optimize information access, and fortify long-term investor confidence.

Sustaining Market Transparency

IDX continues to actively scale disclosure initiatives on its website, granting public access to listed companies' share ownership data, free-float information, and High Shareholding Concentration disclosures. Since March, IDX has been publishing share ownership information for shareholders holding over 1% of a listed company's shares. Furthermore, listed companies continue to comply with requirements to disclose ultimate beneficial owners with holdings exceeding 10%, along with updated free-float data, in monthly reports.

To strengthen engagement, the SROs provide IDX Hotdesk (hotdesk@idx.co.id), an open communication channel for investors to obtain information and provide feedback. These long-term initiatives further align the Indonesian capital market with international best practices while steadily enhancing competitiveness and governance.

Strong Market Activity Amid Global Uncertainty

Indonesia's capital market continues to demonstrate resilience despite heightened global uncertainty. Although the IDX Composite (IHSG) closed at 5,883.88 on June 24, trading remains robust. Average daily trading value reached USD 1.44 billion (IDR 24.6 trillion), a 36.3% increase year-to-date, while average daily trading frequency rose 49.4% to 2.67 million transactions.

Domestic participation also continues to expand. As of June 23, Single Investor Identification accounts reached 28.70 million, with retail investors contributing 52.5% of daily trading value. Net subscriptions into equity mutual funds reached IDR21.98 trillion (USD 1.35 billion) as of April 20, substantially exceeding the same period in 2025 (IDR6.27 trillion).

By PR Newswire

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)

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TagTag:
Indonesia Stock Exchange Market Transparency Frameworks investor confidence Capital market reforms

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