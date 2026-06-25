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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Waters, IMU Biosciences partner to accelerate AI immune mapping for precision medicine

June 25, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) and IMU Biosciences have formed a strategic partnership to advance an AI-powered immune mapping platform targeting earlier disease diagnosis, ongoing monitoring, and precision medicine applications.

MILFORD, Mass., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) and IMU Biosciences, a biotechnology company decoding the immune system to pioneer a paradigm shift in how we understand, diagnose, and treat disease, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development of IMU's next-generation AI-powered High Definition (HD) Immunology platform.

The partnership brings together Waters Biosciences' advanced flow cytometry and single-cell technologies,1 including BD FACSDiscover Cell Analyzers, BD flow cytometry reagents with BD Horizon™ Real Dyes, BD Rhapsody Instruments, and BD OMICS-One™ WTA Next Assay and Protein Panels, with IMU's HD analysis and proprietary AI and machine learning analytics, that can reproducibly characterize the immune system in real time, to turn complex immune data into insights at scale across discovery, translational, and clinical research applications.

IMU measures the immune system in unprecedented detail, delivering more than 100 million data points from a single blood sample,2 combining HD multiomic analysis with machine learning analytics. IMU is building the world's largest immune dataset,3 with unrivaled access to patient samples and population-wide clinical data, establishing a universal standard for immune profiling.

"Waters Biosciences was the clear partner to help IMU Biosciences scale our HD Immunology platform to the level required for true population-wide immune mapping, given their longstanding leadership in high-throughput flow cytometry and single-cell technologies," said John Baker, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, IMU Biosciences. "Our world-leading immune dataset and proprietary AI analytics will unlock the potential of Waters' best-in-class analytical instruments, accelerating our work to decode the immune system and power the next generation of precision medicine."

Steve Conly, Senior Vice President, Waters Biosciences, Waters Corporation added, "By partnering with IMU Biosciences, we are helping to build the most detailed picture of the human immune system ever assembled at clinical scale. Together, our companies' cutting-edge technologies across instruments, reagents, and informatics will help advance immune profiling into a standardized, universally accessible clinical tool that can be used across the continuum of care for cancer and other diseases, supporting smarter, faster drug development."

The companies intend to pursue additional studies in translational research for novel biomarker discovery to enable clinical applications in flow cytometry. Waters Biosciences and IMU Biosciences presented data at the annual meeting of the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (CYTO 2026), demonstrating system-level immune profiling on the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer with a 58-color spectral panel using BD reagents, and integration of high-throughput single-cell multiomics with the BD Rhapsody System.

BD is a trademark of Becton, Dickinson and Company. Waters is a trademark of Waters Corporation or its affiliates. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

To learn more about the relationship between Waters and BD during this transition period, please see our detailed summary: www.waters.com/bdtransaction and https://imubiosciences.com

By PR Newswire

Waters Corporation

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TagTag:
Waters IMU Biosciences Precision medicine applications Immune mapping platform

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