VVDN Acquires GGS Engineering to Expand ER&D Portfolio

August 18, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
Deal strengthens presence in automotive, medtech and aerospace innovation.

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of software, product engineering and electronics manufacturing services & solutions, today announced the acquisition of GGS Engineering Services, a leading engineering solutions company specializing in offering enhanced ER&D services for the Automotive, MedTech and Aerospace industries.

With this acquisition, VVDN has onboarded engineers with two decades of experience in Mechanical Design, Analysis, Simulation, Virtual Manufacturing and Technical Publications.

The key benefits of this acquisition for OEMs include:

  • Innovative Product Development with Accelerated Time-to-Market.
  • Value Added Engineering for Cost Optimization.
  • Scalable Engineering Talent Solutions.

The integration of GGS Engineering's mechanical and electrical expertise with VVDN's embedded systems and manufacturing prowess creates a unique vertically integrated solution for OEMs across key industries such as:

  • Automotive: GGS enables OEMs to create innovative designs that meet modern consumer expectations. VVDN now will be addressing the sector's rapidly evolving needs for cabin designs, vehicle electrification, NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) refinement, and cutting-edge styling and wire harness.
  • MedTech: VVDN will be serving MedTech customers with added portfolio by supporting them in the development of customized, precise, and efficient medical devices, implants, and surgical tools
  • Aerospace: Combined with GGS experience in CAD/CAM skillset, VVDN will be able to support OEMs and Tier 1s to design and manufacture complex aircraft components with precision and efficiency.

Together, VVDN & GGS set the stage for smarter machines, faster development, and stronger competitive advantages across industries. The combined entity will operate under the VVDN umbrella, with GGS' leadership and founding teams continuing to play a pivotal role in the business.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO - VVDN Technologies: "We are delighted to welcome GGS Engineering Services into the VVDN family. Their proven excellence in mechanical engineering and design significantly enhances our value proposition to global clients. Our strengthened expertise now allows us to deliver comprehensive, cost-optimized product development for the automotive, medical, and aerospace industries—positioning VVDN to expand its footprint in automotive ER&D space. We look forward to working together to deliver accelerated innovation and end-to-end engineering leadership."

This acquisition is a crucial step in VVDN's growth strategy, enabling the company to aggressively penetrate the multi-billion-dollar global ER&D market and unlock new revenue opportunities across high-growth verticals.

By PR Newswire

VVDN Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VVDN VVDN Technologies GGS Engineering

