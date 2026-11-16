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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vucar secures pre-Series A funding to expand AI-powered used-car platform

November 16, 2026 | 17:47
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On November 13, Vucar, a used-car transaction platform, announced that it had raised pre-Series A funding led by OSK-SBI Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Monk’s Hill Ventures and Antler.
Vucar secures pre-Series A funding to expand AI-powered used-car platform
Photo: Vucar

Vucar helps car owners sell through online auctions where buyers place competing bids. Its service includes vehicle inspection, document checks, and photographs to give buyers the information they need to make an offer. The owner decides whether to accept a bid, and Vucar supports the paperwork, payment, and handover.

AI runs through each step of a sale. A pricing model trained on over 4 million car listings helps owners understand what their car is worth before they sell. AI agents answer sellers’ and dealers’ questions about each car. Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing car markets in the world: sales rose 31 per cent on-year in the first half of 2026, nearly three times the Southeast Asian average, according to PwC.

“Our conviction is that AI will fundamentally change the car transaction experience,” said Jake Vu, CEO and co-founder of Vucar. “For us, that means less work for the customer, clearer information and more attentive support through to completion.”

“AI is likely to have the biggest impact on transactions with the most friction, and selling your car is one of the hardest transactions most people ever make,” said Mark Lee, head of investment at OSK-SBI Venture Partners. “What stood out to us was the team’s empathy for customers and how much time they spend with dealers. That is how they've built a great experience for both: easy and efficient for sellers, with a steady supply of vetted, high-quality cars for buyers,” Vu said.

Vucar’s inventory-light model limits the capital tied up in vehicle inventory and physical retail space. The new funding will support product development, transaction services, and growth across its seller and buyer network.

“We’re grateful to OSK-SBI for joining us, and to Monk’s Hill Ventures and Antler for their continued support. We share a conviction that car transactions can work better for everyone involved. This round gives us room to keep improving the product and the surrounding service,” added Lee.

The investment follows Vucar’s seed round announced in September 2024.

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Helping promising startups become commercially sustainable businesses requires more than early-stage funding, with international market access, institutional support, and industry connections emerging as critical elements of effective innovation ecosystems.
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Recorded climate tech funding in Vietnam declined 52 per cent in 2025 to $49.86 million across 33 transactions, down from $104.20 million across 60 transactions in 2024.
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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Vucar AI OSK-SBI Monk’s Hill Ventures Antler

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