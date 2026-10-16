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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Viettel America joins OpenAI Partner Network as Select Partner

October 16, 2026 | 14:17
(0) user say
Telecommunications provider Viettel Group announced that its U.S. subsidiary Viettel America joined the OpenAI Partner Network to expand enterprise artificial intelligence deployments.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel America Corporation (VTA), the U.S. subsidiary of Viettel Group, a major Vietnamese telecommunications and technology group, announced that it has been named a Select Partner in the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for companies that build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with industry expertise, delivery capabilities and customer relationships, and provides them with resources, enablement and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI's frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As a Select Partner, Viettel America will continue to work with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This includes helping them put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using the model's deeper reasoning and computer-use capabilities to complete complex workflows from start to finish.

"Becoming an OpenAI Select Partner reflects Viettel's two-way 'Go Global' strategy, which connects frontier AI capabilities with our deployment footprint in markets around the world," said Nguyen Van Phuong, Director of Viettel America. "Working alongside OpenAI, we are committed to turning foundational technologies into safe, practical solutions that help enterprises and institutions achieve measurable results."

Viettel Group brings an extensive track record in telecommunications, digital infrastructure, data centers and enterprise technology, serving organizations in the telecommunications, technology and other enterprise sectors, with operations spanning Asia, Africa and the Americas. Drawing on this broader technology ecosystem, Viettel America will focus on applying AI to practical business and public-sector use cases.

Looking ahead, Viettel America plans to expand its AI capabilities, strengthen its technical expertise and work with organizations to develop and scale practical AI applications across the markets it serves.

By PR Newswire

Viettel Group

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TagTag:
Viettel America OpenAI Partner Network OpenAI

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