Vietnam’s capital-markets upgrade creates a new deadline for deal readiness

FTSE Russell has confirmed that Vietnam’s reclassification will take effect from September 21, with inclusion in its Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) implemented across four tranches through September 2027.

The upgrade does not create Vietnam’s investment case. Vietnamese companies have attracted sophisticated domestic and international capital for years. What changes now is the market infrastructure around that opportunity: broader benchmark eligibility, scheduled index inclusion and greater alignment with the operating standards expected by international institutional investors.

For Vietnamese dealmakers, that makes 2026 less a story about whether capital will come, and more about whether issuers will be ready for it.

FTSE turns market momentum into a timetable

Vietnam’s transition from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status follows years of market reform. In its March 2026 review, FTSE Russell specifically recognised progress in removing prefunding requirements for foreign institutional investors and improving market infrastructure.

From September, eligible Vietnamese securities begin entering FTSE GEIS benchmarks. The implementation is deliberately phased: 10 per cent of investability weight in September 2026, followed by 20 per cent in March 2027, 35 per cent in June and the remaining 35 per cent in September.

That matters because index inclusion turns part of the international capital opportunity from a broad macroeconomic narrative into a mapped market event. Passive funds tracking affected benchmarks need to adjust their portfolios as Vietnam enters those indices, while inclusion also puts Vietnamese securities in front of a wider universe of active emerging-market investors.

The opportunity, however, will not be distributed equally. Greater international participation also brings greater expectations around governance, disclosure and the quality and accessibility of information available during a transaction.

Decree 245 raises the readiness bar

At the same time, Vietnam’s domestic regulatory framework is evolving.

Decree No.245/2025/ND-CP, which amends the implementation of Vietnam’s Securities Law, forms part of a broader push to modernise the market and improve its alignment with international standards.

For issuers and their advisers, the important consequence is not simply another set of compliance requirements. It is the increasing convergence between what Vietnam’s regulatory framework demands and what sophisticated international investors already expect.

That changes the definition of transaction readiness.

A company considering an IPO or other capital event can no longer think about disclosure preparation as something that begins once the formal transaction timetable starts. Financial information, material contracts, corporate records and due-diligence responses need to be organised, controlled and capable of scrutiny well before investors arrive.

For transactions involving international capital, bilingual readiness is increasingly part of that equation. Vietnamese and English materials need to remain synchronised as documents change, questions are answered and new information enters the diligence process.

The challenge is therefore not simply having the right documents. It is being able to demonstrate control over them.

The competitive advantage is institutional readiness

This is where the FTSE timetable and Vietnam’s regulatory reforms intersect.

For a Vietnamese company contemplating a listing, equitisation, capital raising or cross-border transaction, waiting for the market window to open before preparing creates avoidable execution risk.

Institutional readiness means being able to establish clear permissions around sensitive information; maintain a defensible record of document access and changes; coordinate management, advisers, auditors and investors; and run structured Q&A without losing control of the information flow. It also means being able to show investors that key information is complete, current, consistently translated and based on approved company records.

These capabilities rarely determine whether a company has an attractive equity story. But they can determine how effectively that story survives diligence.

As Vietnam becomes more integrated into global capital markets, this distinction will become increasingly important. International investors will continue to assess growth, valuation and strategy, but the transaction process itself also sends a signal about governance and institutional maturity.

For issuers, the question should therefore shift from “When should we open a data room?” to “Could we withstand institutional diligence if it started tomorrow?”

Local knowledge, global expectations

Technology is only one part of that preparation. Vietnam remains a market where local regulatory understanding, language and relationships matter alongside international transaction standards.

Ansarada has maintained an on-the-ground presence in Ho Chi Minh City, including a local product development presence, while supporting transactions through a platform used across global markets.

That combination provides an important vantage point on the change now taking place. Vietnamese issuers are not being asked to choose between local market requirements and international standards. Increasingly, they need to satisfy both at the same time.

For a virtual data room, that means capabilities such as permissioned document control, AI-translations, workflows, structured Q&A, version control and auditable reporting are becoming part of the infrastructure of transaction readiness rather than features introduced only once a deal is underway.

A window for Vietnam and a deadline for issuers

FTSE Russell’s decision is recognition of how far Vietnam’s capital markets have already come. It should also be viewed as a marker for what comes next.

The first FTSE inclusion takes effect on 21 September. Subsequent tranches continue through September 2027. Meanwhile, domestic market reforms are continuing to raise the standards expected of issuers and market participants.

For Vietnamese dealmakers, the opportunity is significant, but the more useful question now is not how much capital Vietnam may attract. It is which companies will be ready when that capital arrives.

For issuers preparing for an IPO, capital raising or cross-border transaction in Vietnam, now is the time to assess whether their disclosure, diligence and document-control processes are ready for institutional scrutiny. Speak with Ansarada’s team in Vietnam about building transaction readiness.

FTSE Russell confirms Vietnam market reclassification FTSE Russell, the global index provider, has confirmed the reclassification of Vietnam to secondary emerging market status, effective from September 21, 2026.

Stock market urged to take bigger role in financing next growth phase With investment demand expected to far exceed the capacity of the state budget and bank lending, restructuring capital channels and strengthening the stock market's financing role have become essential to sustaining Vietnam's next phase of economic growth.