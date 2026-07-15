Newmark appoints Nick Hinton to lead Hong Kong project management

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the appointment of Nick Hinton as Head of Project Management in Hong Kong, strengthening the firm's project management capabilities across Asia-Pacific. Hinton will lead the growth of Newmark's Project Management business in Hong Kong, providing clients with strategic oversight and delivery of workplace, capital improvement and construction projects from planning through execution. His appointment enhances Newmark's ability to deliver integrated solutions in the market, complementing the firm's leasing, capital markets, valuation, advisory and occupier services.



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"Launching our Project Management capability in Hong Kong marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of our business," said Vice Chairman Rhodri James. "As clients seek more integrated real estate solutions, expanding our service offering allows us to deliver greater value throughout the entire lifecycle of a project. Nick has built and led high-performing project management businesses throughout the region, making him the ideal person to lead this next phase of growth."

Hinton brings more than 27 years of experience leading complex construction, development and project management initiatives across Asia-Pacific, delivering projects for leading global organizations across commercial office, hospitality, retail, mixed-use and luxury developments. Most recently, he served as Divisional Projects Director for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, where he oversaw project operations across Hong Kong and Greater China. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade as Managing Partner of JEB Custom Projects, building and leading a specialist design-and-build business serving global brands across the commercial, hospitality, retail and mixed-use sectors.

"Newmark has built an outstanding reputation for advising clients across every stage of the real estate lifecycle, and I'm excited to help extend that value through project delivery across the region," said Hinton. "The firm's collaborative culture and breadth of expertise create a strong foundation for delivering project management services that help clients bring their real estate strategies to life."