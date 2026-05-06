Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam banking sector marks 75-year milestone

May 06, 2026 | 17:11
(0) user say
Marking 75 years of development, the State Bank of Vietnam is stepping into a more demanding policy phase, tasked with anchoring stability, taming inflation, and steering capital flows to sustain faster, higher-quality growth.

May 6 marked the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s banking sector, a journey closely intertwined with the country’s key economic transformations.

Amid heightened global volatility, especially as 2026 marks the start of implementing the fourteenth National Party Congress Resolution with more ambitious growth targets, monetary policy is under increasing pressure to maintain macroeconomic stability, contain inflation, safeguard system resilience, and effectively steer capital flows across the economy.

On the the sector’s 75th anniversary, State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Governor Pham Duc An outlined the direction for monetary policy and banking operations in the new phase, aimed at sustaining macroeconomic stability, keeping inflation in check, and supporting faster yet more sustainable growth, with a focus on quality.

An reaffirmed that the SBV would continue to conduct monetary policy in a proactive and flexible way, in close coordination with fiscal and other macroeconomic policies, while remaining committed to an average inflation target of around 4.5 per cent in 2026. This, he noted, will help underpin macroeconomic stability and foster sustainable economic growth.

Vietnam banking sector marks 75-year milestone
State Bank of Vietnam Governor Pham Duc An

On credit, An noted that following years of strong expansion to meet financing needs for economic growth, total outstanding credit has now reached approximately 145 per cent of GDP.

“Based on the banking system’s deposit mobilisation capacity, the SBV will implement policy measures in line with macroeconomic and monetary market developments, while directing credit institutions to ensure safe and effective credit growth, channelled into production and business activities, priority sectors, key growth drivers as directed by the government and the prime minister, as well as feasible and critical projects,” he said.

More specifically, the SBV will continue to deploy monetary policy tools flexibly, particularly open market operations, to provide timely liquidity support to credit institutions.

“Interest rates will be managed in line with market conditions, macroeconomic developments, inflation, and policy objectives, while credit institutions will be required to strictly comply with transparency requirements on lending rates,” An said.

At the same time, he added that the SBV would closely monitor both international and domestic market developments to manage the exchange rate in a flexible manner, consistent with market conditions and in coordination with other monetary policy tools, thereby contributing to macroeconomic stability, inflation control, and economic growth.

“Over 2026–2030, these measures will be implemented in a synchronised way to enhance the efficiency of the banking system, ensure adequate capital supply to the economy, and maintain system safety and soundness,” he said.

the-state-bank-of-vietnam-considers-the-foreign-ownership-in-fintech

Reflecting on the 75-year journey of the banking sector, Nguyen Duc Lenh, deputy director of the SBV’s Regional Branch 2, expressed pride in the evolution from traditional credit provision to supporting sustainable development.

“We take pride in the SBV’s flexible, scientific, and innovative management of credit policy, ensuring capital availability for businesses and households. Over the past 40 years of economic reforms, Vietnam’s growth has borne the clear imprint of monetary and credit policies, with total outstanding credit consistently exceeding the size of the economy,” Lenh said.

“The country’s economic progress, enterprise development, and the transformation of rural areas through new rural development models, green and clean production, OCOP items, and eco- and craft village tourism, as well as the rise of modern urban centres, are all the result of effective resource allocation, including bank credit. Credit programmes have contributed to national prosperity and will continue to be a proud legacy of Vietnam’s banking sector.”

Credit trends set tone for key sectors Credit trends set tone for key sectors

Credit across the banking system has surged at an unusually high pace this year, with a significant share directed towards real estate and securities, raising concerns over the sustainability of growth.
Gold market embarks on new rebuilding trajectory Gold market embarks on new rebuilding trajectory

The State Bank of Vietnam is simultaneously tightening oversight and advancing plans for a national gold exchange, placing banks and businesses to seize opportunities while facing a more transparent and disciplined market.
The vision to maintain a stable monetary policy The vision to maintain a stable monetary policy

Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainties, Vietnam has maintained robust growth, effective inflation control, and macroeconomic stability. Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Thanh Ha shared insights with VIR’s Nhue Man on key monetary policy measures and strategic priorities.

By Hazy Tran

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam banking sector Monetary policy stability Credit growth management Economic growth targets Inflation control measures

Latest News ⁄ Money

Firms roll out May dividend wave with wide disparities

Firms roll out May dividend wave with wide disparities

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Firms roll out May dividend wave with wide disparities

Firms roll out May dividend wave with wide disparities

Kredivo Group takes over digital banking platform Timo

Kredivo Group takes over digital banking platform Timo

Vietnam tightens price controls and boosts public investment

Vietnam tightens price controls and boosts public investment

ADB launches $70 billion push to connect Asia’s power grids and digital networks

ADB launches $70 billion push to connect Asia’s power grids and digital networks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020