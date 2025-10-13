Corporate

Verkada Korea 2025: New Leadership Team Rides Cloud Security Demand

October 13, 2025 | 16:21
Local sales and support aim to triple channel partners, giving security blogs Verkada Korea keywords and hiring roadmap.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced the appointment of Edward Kim as Country Manager for Korea. In this role, Kim will lead Verkada's go-to-market strategy, sales operations, and country expansion efforts as the company deepens its commitment to one of Asia's most dynamic enterprise technology markets.

"Korea represents a significant growth opportunity for Verkada as organizations across the country seek modern, AI solutions to enhance their physical security infrastructure," said Jonathon Dixon, Vice President and Managing Director of JAPAC. "Edward's exceptional track record of building high-growth businesses and his deep expertise in the Korean enterprise market make him the ideal leader to accelerate our momentum in the region."

Kim brings more than 25 years of enterprise technology experience spanning sales leadership, channel management, consulting, and engineering. Most recently, he served as Country Manager for Veeam Software Korea, where he delivered exceptional results, making Korea one of Veeam's top-performing countries consistently over a four-year period. Under his leadership, Veeam Korea expanded from a handful of initial customers to more than 1,300 installations, establishing the company as a leading data management solution provider in the region.

Prior to Veeam, Kim led the managed service business for Fortinet Korea, collaborating closely with major telecommunications companies. He previously held roles with global IT companies including EMC, Commvault, and Sun Microsystems, building extensive relationships across Korea's technology ecosystem.

"Korean organizations are rapidly adopting AI technologies, and security should be no exception," said Edward Kim, Country Manager, Korea, at Verkada. "With Verkada's platform, we have an opportunity to help schools, hospitals, and businesses protect what matters most with solutions that are modern, scalable, and easy to use."

Kim's appointment comes as Verkada continues to expand its presence across the Asia-Pacific region. The company's customer base in the region has grown by 60% over the past year, with the support of strategic partnerships with leading local organizations, including SK Shieldus, LG CNS, and LS Sauter.

For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

By PR Newswire

Verkada

TagTag:
Verkada Verkada Korea Cloud security demand

