V2700 launches as first RPU-powered Wi-Fi router

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WavKong today introduces the V2700, a new kind of Wi-Fi router built to solve one simple but frustrating problem: Why does Wi-Fi still fail in the rooms that matter most?

Bedrooms lose signal. Upstairs slows down. The backyard barely connects. And the usual solution? Buy more boxes. Set up mesh. Adjust nodes. Repeat.

V2700 takes a different approach. Instead of adding more devices, it improves the signal itself.

Whole-Home Coverage — From Just One Router

Designed for large and multi-floor homes, V2700 delivers up to 15,000 sq ft of coverage from a single device — across your entire property, including outdoor areas — eliminating the need for multi-node mesh systems.

That means:

Fewer devices

No node placement guessing

No roaming issues

No extra backhaul bottlenecks

Just one router — placed once — working everywhere.

What Makes It Different?

At the heart of V2700 is WavKong's custom RPU (Radio Processing Unit) — a dedicated digital RF processing chip.

While most routers compete by adding more antennas and chasing higher peak speeds, V2700 focuses on what actually matters: signal quality.

The RPU continuously corrects signal distortion in real time using base-station-class Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) technology — the same class of RF linearization used in cellular infrastructure and satellite systems.

This results in:

Cleaner signal output

Stronger usable range

More stable mid-to-long distance performance

Fewer drop-offs across floors and walls

Under controlled testing, V2700 achieved up to 3–10X higher throughput at mid-to-long range compared to conventional single-router setups.

Built for Real Homes — Not Just Lab Speeds

Wi-Fi speeds on paper don't reflect real-world environments. Walls absorb signal. Floors block range. Interference degrades performance.

V2700 was engineered specifically for these real conditions — not just peak benchmark numbers measured next to the router.

Executive Commentary

"People don't buy routers for peak numbers—they buy them for dependable Wi–Fi in the rooms that matter. V2700 is a radio–first design. Rather than adding more boxes, we focused on engineering a cleaner, stronger signal so one router can realistically cover more of a real home."— Petri Manninen, CTO of WavKong

Key Highlights

RPU-powered Wi-Fi 6 (AX3000)

Base-station-class DPD RF linearization

Up to 15,000 sq ft of coverage across your property (varies by layout)

3×–10× higher mid-range throughput in controlled testing

Works with existing ISP modem or gateway via Ethernet WAN

V2700 is for you if:

Your home is over 3,000 sq. ft. or has multiple floors

You have dead zones in bedrooms, basement, or backyard

You tried mesh but hate the complexity and cost

You want reliable Wi-Fi without adding more boxes

You're tired of "peak speed" marketing that doesn't match reality

Testing & Methodology

Performance statements are based on WavKong internal testing, including controlled RF measurements and comparative throughput evaluations in standardized environments. Results may vary significantly depending on interference, channel conditions, device capabilities, and construction materials. Detailed methodology and reviewer guidance are available upon request.

Kickstarter Launch

Launch Date: April 22, 2026 — 8:00 a.m. EDT

Campaign link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wavkong/wavkong-v2700-worlds-1st-rpu-powered-wi-fi-router?ref=5x7cmm

Backer benefits include:

Limited early-bird pricing

Ongoing firmware updates (no subscription required)

Access to the WavKong founder community

Estimated shipping: June–August 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I still need a modem?

A: Yes. V2700 connects to your existing ISP modem or gateway via Ethernet WAN.

A: Yes. V2700 connects to your existing ISP modem or gateway via Ethernet WAN. Q: Does V2700 replace my mesh system?

A: In most cases, yes. One V2700 covers up to 15,000 sq ft across your property — including outdoor areas. Field tests in typical 4,000 sq ft, three-story North American homes show 3–10× faster performance at mid-to-far range — where mesh systems are often required.

A: In most cases, yes. One V2700 covers up to 15,000 sq ft across your property — including outdoor areas. Field tests in typical 4,000 sq ft, three-story North American homes show 3–10× faster performance at mid-to-far range — where mesh systems are often required. Q: Is this Wi-Fi 7?

A: V2700 is Wi-Fi 6 (AX3000), optimized for stability and range — not just peak speed.

A: V2700 is Wi-Fi 6 (AX3000), optimized for stability and range — not just peak speed. Q: Will there be a subscription fee?

A: No subscription required for the Kickstarter version, all core features and firmware updates are free.

A: No subscription required for the Kickstarter version, all core features and firmware updates are free. Q: When will backers receive V2700?

A: Estimated shipping June–August 2026. Timelines are estimates and subject to change.

Website: www.wavkong.com