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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Prestige Biopharma files patent for antibody delivery platform

April 23, 2026 | 11:06
(0) user say
The South Korean biopharmaceutical company submitted intellectual property protection for its IDC224 subcutaneous injection technology.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Biopharma IDC, the innovative drug research institute of Prestige Biopharma, announced that it has filed a patent for 'IDC224,' a next-generation subcutaneous (SC) delivery platform designed to simultaneously enhance the administration convenience and therapeutic efficacy of antibody therapeutics.

While most current antibody therapeutics are administered via intravenous (IV) infusion—typically requiring more than an hour and dedicated medical assistance—subcutaneous (SC) administration offers a rapid, highly convenient alternative for patients. Given the high patient convenience and the mitigation of risks associated with repeated vascular access, the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is witnessing a strategic shift from IV to SC delivery methods.

However, antibody therapeutics face significant technical barriers regarding the stable delivery of high-concentration formulations, necessitating advanced engineering for successful SC conversion. Prestige Biopharma IDC has addressed these challenges with the development of its proprietary IDC224 technology.

The IDC224 platform is characterized by a unique liquid-to-gel transition mechanism; the drug is administered in a liquid state and subsequently transforms into a gel upon exposure to body temperature. This process facilitates the sustained release of the drug, effectively extending its therapeutic duration and reducing dosing frequency. Furthermore, the platform enables the uniform loading of high-concentration antibodies, thereby maximizing delivery efficiency. It also secures a strong competitive edge in safety by utilizing biocompatible and biodegradable materials.

The project lead overseeing the development of IDC224 stated, "This platform was engineered to optimize the mode of administration, drug delivery efficiency, and patient convenience in tandem. In pre-clinical studies applying this platform to gastric, ovarian, and breast cancer models, we confirmed improved therapeutic efficacy compared to conventional methods." The representative added, "This patent is a follow-up to our existing composition patent and holds significant value as a 'use patent,' which newly defines the anticancer efficacy achieved through this specific composition."

Notably, this technology is designed to facilitate the potential SC conversion of Tuznue®, Prestige Biopharma's trastuzumab biosimilar, which is currently approved in Europe in its existing formulation. This technology therefore holds substantial strategic value in further strengthening product competitiveness and enabling future differentiated administration options for patients and healthcare providers.

A spokesperson for Prestige Biopharma IDC remarked, "The IDC224 platform is designed not only to enhance the durability of an antibody's therapeutic effect but also to improve ease of administration. We plan to expand the application of this technology to a diverse portfolio of antibody therapeutics in the future."

By PR Newswire

Prestige Biopharma

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Prestige Biopharma patent for antibody delivery

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