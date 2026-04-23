Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Experion and Toshiba partner to accelerate Australian claims processing

April 23, 2026 | 10:47
(0) user say
The companies formed an alliance deploying technology reducing freight damage claim resolution time by up to 60% for logistics operators.

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Experion Technologies and Toshiba have partnered to accelerate workflow digitisation for organisations across Australia, starting with logistics and supply chain environments where speed, compliance, and consistency are critical. Together, they are helping Australian logistics and supply chain organisations modernise transportation claims handling and document management through a unified digital platform designed for speed, traceability, and scale.

The collaboration brings together Experion's product engineering and intelligent digital experience capabilities with Toshiba's domain leadership in document and workflow technologies, helping Australian organisations move from paper-heavy processes to connected, scalable ways of working. Beyond technology enablement, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting Australian businesses as they respond to evolving customer expectations, governance requirements, and distributed operations across metro hubs and regional corridors.

Keith Anderson, Regional Manager (VIC), Toshiba Australia, shared, "This collaboration is about helping Australian organisations modernise with confidence. Together, we're providing a stronger pathway from capture to connected workflows, underpinned by reliability and scale."

Recent joint delivery milestones have reinforced the value of the partnership, demonstrating how the two organisations can work together to simplify day-to-day operations, strengthen audit readiness, and support workforce efficiency across multi-site environments. These results deepen the collaboration further and set the stage for an expanded roadmap in Australia. Initial implementations have demonstrated claims processing cycle-time reductions of up to 40–60%, while improving audit traceability and operational consistency across distributed operations.

For Experion, the strengthened partnership broadens its presence in Australia and reinforces its focus on long-term customer relationships built on platform thinking, engineering depth, and practical innovation. For Toshiba, the collaboration enhances its ability to deliver end-to-end digital workflow outcomes—extending beyond devices into enterprise-grade orchestration and integration.

Commenting on the collaboration, Satheesh Baskaran, Vice President & Region Head, Experion Technologies, said, "Australia is prioritising practical transformation—initiatives that reduce friction, strengthen governance, and support growth across distributed operations. Our partnership with Toshiba reflects that direction."

Looking ahead, Experion and Toshiba are aligned on future plans in Australia, expanding joint customer programs, strengthening enterprise integration pathways, and advancing automation that improves operational resilience—helping organisations scale without added complexity.

By PR Newswire

Experion Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Experion toshiba

Related Contents

Toshiba Expands ifLink IoT Platform to Overseas Markets

Toshiba Expands ifLink IoT Platform to Overseas Markets

Aircon makers expect removal of consumption tax

Aircon makers expect removal of consumption tax

Toshiba Carrier’s world-first inverter air conditioners honoured as IEEE milestone

Toshiba Carrier’s world-first inverter air conditioners honoured as IEEE milestone

Toshiba CEO resigns as buyout offer stirs turmoil

Toshiba CEO resigns as buyout offer stirs turmoil

Long road ahead for buyout offer, Toshiba board chair warns

Long road ahead for buyout offer, Toshiba board chair warns

Show’s almost over for TV brands in popularity contest

Show’s almost over for TV brands in popularity contest

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Trading Technologies adds NZX connectivity

Trading Technologies adds NZX connectivity

CFA Institute calls for annual meeting reforms

CFA Institute calls for annual meeting reforms

Far Eastern New Century expands circular economy education

Far Eastern New Century expands circular economy education

9fin launches Asia Pacific credit intelligence service

9fin launches Asia Pacific credit intelligence service

Banyan Group marks 20 years of sustainability reporting

Banyan Group marks 20 years of sustainability reporting

Manulife and WEF launch Canadian longevity innovation challenge

Manulife and WEF launch Canadian longevity innovation challenge

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Allianz Trade and DBS host Hong Kong thought leadership session

Allianz Trade and DBS host Hong Kong thought leadership session

Trading Technologies adds NZX connectivity

Trading Technologies adds NZX connectivity

CFA Institute calls for annual meeting reforms

CFA Institute calls for annual meeting reforms

Far Eastern New Century expands circular economy education

Far Eastern New Century expands circular economy education

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020