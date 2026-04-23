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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

9fin launches Asia Pacific credit intelligence service

April 23, 2026 | 11:23
(0) user say
The financial information provider entered regional markets delivering debt capital analysis and research to institutional investors.

HONG KONG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, the AI-native information platform for global debt markets, has formally launched in the Asia Pacific region, giving credit professionals access to cutting-edge news, data and analysis across private and public bonds and loans.

As the 9fin team continues to grow quickly across APAC from its initial base in Hong Kong, it is supporting firms locally by providing proprietary credit intelligence, comprehensive data, and AI-powered workflow tools, all within one unified platform.

The launch comes as the tussle between public and private markets intensifies in APAC, making it more important than ever for banks, asset managers, advisors, and law firms to have visibility across the full credit landscape. While bond issuance has dropped amid geopolitical disruption, private credit activity remains robust as borrowers seek alternative financing options.

By combining deal intelligence from local sources with its extensive global credit database and AI tools, the 9fin platform gives users a comprehensive view across fragmented markets. The APAC platform includes coverage of more than 1,800 issuers and 16,000 instruments, with issuance history dating back to 2003 following 9fin's acquisition of Bond Radar, in March 2025.

9fin is already used by more than 300 institutions globally, including KKR, Apollo, BNP Paribas, and Kirkland & Ellis. The company's APAC buildout — supported by its $170 million Series C fundraise in March 2026 — marks the next phase of its global expansion.

Steven Hunter, CEO and co-founder at 9fin, commented: "APAC is a complex region and is becoming even more so as private markets expand and geopolitical volatility increases. The region needs a faster, smarter platform covering the full picture across bonds, loans, private credit and distressed. That's exactly what 9fin provides. With our full platform now live in APAC, we're giving our users the clarity to make informed decisions, faster."

9fin's APAC launch follows its expansion across the US, Europe, and Latin America, with CEEMEA to follow.

For more information, visit 9fin.com.

By PR Newswire

9fin

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9fin Asia Pacific credit intelligence service

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