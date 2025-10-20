Corporate

T'way Air Fall Savings: Korea Flights Discounted Through March, Bookings Surge

October 20, 2025 | 15:51
The carrier’s decision to extend promotional fares into the post-holiday lull implies that price elasticity, rather than seasonality, now governs short-haul East Asian demand.

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air, Korea's leading low-cost carrier, invites travelers to enjoy special savings through October 31 on Taiwan-Korea bookings for travel until March 28, 2026.

T'way Air currently operates seven direct flights to Korea: Songshan–Gimpo (Seoul), Taipei–Jeju, Taipei–Daegu, Taichung–Incheon (Seoul), Kaohsiung–Gimpo (Seoul), Kaohsiung–Incheon (Seoul), and Kaohsiung–Jeju. Full route maps and flight schedules are available at twayair.com.

T'way Air is offering the following offers until October 31:

  • Up to 15% Off Promo Code: enter promo code FLYOCT when booking, for travel through March 28, 2026. (actual savings may vary with the exchange rate at purchase).
  • First-Come TWD 500 Off Coupon: bookings of TWD 5,000 or more, travel through March 28, 2026; valid on Taipei–Jeju, and Kaohsiung–Jeju
  • TWD 300 Off Coupon: bookings of TWD 3,000 or more, travel through March 28, 2026.
  • TWD 800 Off Coupon: bookings of TWD 7,000 or more, travel through March 28, 2026.
  • TWD 400 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 3,000 or more, travel period December 1March 28, 2026.
  • TWD 900 Early Bird Coupon: bookings of TWD 7,000 or more, travel period December 1March 28, 2026.

Start in Myeongdong for street food and nonstop shopping. Walk the fortress wall in Naksan Park for sunset views, and look over the Seoul skyline from N Seoul Tower. Then try local favorites – gimbap, naengmyeon, seollongtang, and Korean hot dog – all close to major shopping and cultural hotspots. With T'way Air flights to Korea, planning a culture-rich trip is easy, and the Korean Wave adds to the fun. For a change of pace, head to Jeju Island for coastal trails and a relaxed vibe beloved by locals.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

T'way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

By PR Newswire

T'way Air

TagTag:
T'way Air Korea Flights Discounted Special Savings TaiwanKorea Promo Code FLYOCT

